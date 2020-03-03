National Careers Week – what do you know about the choices out there for you?

 
Login / Register Subscribe Now
Student Engagement: Using video technology to empower and upskill teachers
Student Engagement: Using video technology to empower and upskill teachers
Student engagement is a challenge for both students and te...

Read more

The occupational pedagogy of FE teachers
The occupational pedagogy of FE teachers
Vocational Pedagogy #1 Despite Brian Simon’s question that ...

Read more

Where have all the girls gone? Missed, Misunderstood or Misdiagnosed?
Where have all the girls gone? Missed, Misunderstood or Misdiagnosed?
Leading into International Women’s day #IWD2020 on the 8th M...

Read more

The End of the Education Factory
The End of the Education Factory
Simon Reichwald, Strategic Lead for Emerging Talent at MyKin...

Read more

What can be done about the specific cyber-risks faced by the education sector?
What can be done about the specific cyber-risks faced by the education sector?
From strength to weakness: How sprawling networks pose a #cy...

Read more

End-point assessment is a key feature of the reformed apprenticeship system
End-point assessment is a key feature of the reformed apprenticeship system
Help Us Improve #Apprenticeship External Quality Assurance #...

Read more

Four retrieval practice activities to aid learner recall, retention, comprehension and motivation
Four retrieval practice activities to aid learner recall, retention, comprehension and motivation
RETRIEVAL PRACTICE IN ACTION: So what is retrieval prac...

Read more

Helping young people develop an enterprising mindset and build a ‘can do attitude’ has a profound impact
Helping young people develop an enterprising mindset and build a ‘can do attitude’ has a profound impact
#Skills2030 - Now is the time to provide young people with t...

Read more

Student Engagement: Using video technology to empower and...
The occupational pedagogy of FE teachers
Where have all the girls gone? Missed, Misunderstood...
The End of the Education Factory
What can be done about the specific cyber-risks...
End-point assessment is a key feature of the...
Four retrieval practice activities to aid learner recall,...
Helping young people develop an enterprising mindset and...

FE Voices

Linking the world of education with the world of employment: Better informed students make better informed decisions

Beth Goddard. Director of Programmes, Future First

#NationalCareersWeek - Ensuring every young person has the chance to succeed in a #career of their choice, regardless of their background @FutureFirstOrg  According to government statistics, there are 35 million jobs in the UK. From accountant to zoologist, there...

Personal Qualities with Arnie Skelton #29

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers In the twenty-ninth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Personal Qualities. In this week's podcast Arnie talks...

Sector News Latest

FutureLearn and The University of Sheffield announce free online course to support victims of domestic violence

Lack of Knowledge Puts Promising Potentials Off Police Work

BAME millennials have less stable working lives than their white peers

Russell Group submission to the 2020 Budget

Five key priority areas for the 2020 Budget to underpin wider social and economic transformation for the UK over coming decades

O2 Arena gives North Kent College students the VIP treatment and access all areas!

Former apprentice MP calls on Teesside businesses to consider apprenticeships

Former apprentice MP calls on Teesside businesses to consider apprenticeships

NEW CREATIVE MEDIA PARTNERSHIP WITH SAE INSTITUTE

New Creative Media Partnership with SAE Institute

Three quarters of Gen Z employees feel anxious and struggle with choosing what to wear for work each day

Three quarters of Gen Z employees feel anxious and struggle with choosing what to wear for work each day

Featured Articles

Beth Goddard. Director of Programmes, Future First

Linking the world of education with the …

Mar 04, 2020 / FE Voices

#NationalCareersWeek - Ensuring every young person has the chance to succeed in a #career of their choice, regardless of their background @FutureFirstOrg  According to government statistics, there are 35 million jobs in the UK. From accountant to zoologist, there is a baffling array of careers for state school students to pursue. They face important choices...

Video and Podcasts

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd

Personal Qualities with Arnie Skelton #2…

Mar 04, 2020 / Podcasts

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers In the twenty-ninth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Personal Qualities. In this week's podcast Arnie talks through the top ten personal qualities he thinks bring you closer to people, make you...

View all videos

Sector News

FutureLearn and The University of Sheffi…

Mar 04, 2020 / Sector News

To coincide with #InternationalWomensDay @SheffieldUni is launching the second run of the ‘Supporting Victims of Domestic Violence’ course on @FutureLearn, which was named one of the best online courses of 2019 by global #MOOC search engine and review site, @ClassCentral. Domestic violence is a global health issue that can take many...

FE Events

View All Events

Details
Hits: 474
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

 

National Careers Week – what do you know about the choices out there for you?

March 2020

With the traditional route into education still prevalent, university is a great way of being educated in a subject of your choice but once finished, it can result in an epic mountainous fee that can take many years to say farewell to. However, other ways of gaining knowledge through further education, like Apprenticeships, is a valuable consideration that enables people to learn whilst earning, allowing them to refine their skills or help them embark on something new that adds substance to their professional experience and CV.

Joe Crossley, CEO of leading national training provider, works with many individuals and businesses who have seen the impact that less traditional routes, in the form of Apprenticeships (and Traineeships), can have on people and believes that they are life changing. He says, ‘amazingly 89% of our employers say they'd do an Apprenticeship if they were starting their career again’.

This National Careers Week, Joe offers his insight into what Apprenticeships are and what the benefits are -

  • An Apprenticeship is a 16+ programme for people that know what type of work they want to do but need skills, knowledge and experience in the workplace.
  • An Apprenticeship is designed to enhance your level of competency and confidence, allowing you to upskill within your current role by developing your practical skills and knowledge
  • Apprenticeships offer you a practical alternative to university and a fast route into a career of your choice. They provide you with several great tangible benefits whether you are someone who has just left school or college.
  • They can lead to pretty much any type of career and is a great way for someone to work their way up in an industry. Some of the sectors Apprenticeships cover include: 
  • Digital and technology
  • Clinical care and nursing
  • Warehousing and transport
  • Retail and customer service
  • Financial management and accountancy
  • Building and all associated ‘Trades’
  • Administration and HR
  • Catering and hospitality
  • Apprenticeships start at level 2 and they go up to a level 7. The levels in between are suitable for different stages of experience:
  • Level 2 would be a first line job; there are often large volumes of people working at this level in an organisation
  • Level 3 is for more senior people, team leaders, people with a lot of experience and those in a job with higher technical skills 
  • Level 4 is the first of two levels known as Higher Apprenticeships and these are for junior and middle managers
  • Level 5 is the second of the Higher Apprenticeships and would be suitable for more experienced and higher-level managers, such as senior managers and executive managers
  • Levels 6 & 7 are Degree level Apprenticeships and suitable for business leaders and managers working at a high level within an organisation
  • All Apprenticeships have English and maths included
  • An Apprenticeship is a real job which last for the duration of the Apprenticeship and very often continue afterwards
  • An Apprenticeship is recognised by employers as a mark of high quality and consistent training, having an Apprenticeship helps young people to secure employment. It’s also a very good steppingstone to progress to the next level either with another Apprenticeship at a higher level or other training programmes
  • You get paid while on an Apprenticeship and this applies to all levels. If you want to progress to Degree level you can do so whilst in work, earning a wage and without the worry of leaving university in debt due to fees and loans – it’s a win-win for Apprenticeships
  • When you’re applying for an Apprenticeship., it’s important to have an up to date CV and one that’s relevant to the job you’re applying for. Also, be reactive to any emails or calls that companies make, if you don’t respond – they will stop calling! If you get a phone interview, make sure you’re in a quiet area and confirm attendance to face to face interviews if requested
  • When creating your CV, don’t lie! Always be honest. There is a high risk you will get found out and sometimes your time out of work is what makes you interesting. Were you travelling? maybe volunteering? You are who you are and that is what makes you unique

Finally, whatever your experience, whether it be heavier on work experience, an Apprenticeship (or Traineeship) over academia such as college or university, remember both are respected. Be proud of who you are and what you have to offer, show courage and confidence in your abilities and this in turn will result in professional and personal success.

Qube Learning is proud to be an OFSTED grade 2 (Good) training provider and works with hundreds of employers across the country to deliver a range of training and qualifications to a multitude of learners. If you are interested in finding out more about the positive opportunities an Apprenticeship or Traineeship can bring, either as a learner or an employer, then speak with the experts at Qube Learning.

Find out how an Apprenticeship or Traineeship could kick-start your career or contribute to your organisation by contacting the training experts at Qube Learning.   

Email:  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone:  01235 833838 

Website:  www.qube-learning.co.uk

 

Advertisement

Chinese students learn about childcare in the UK
Exclusive Articles
Chinese students spent two weeks in Cambridge thanks to a pioneering l

You may also be interested in these articles:

Chinese students learn about childcare in the UK
Exclusive Articles
Chinese students spent two weeks in Cambridge thanks to a pioneering l

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew has liked a Video 12 hours 43 minutes ago
video thumbnail

Is Education Coronavirus Ready? asks Stefan Drew...

Education, especially Colleges need a Coronavirus preparation plan, in case they need to close. They should be asking how they are going to teach...

North Kent College (NKC)
North Kent College (NKC) has published a new article: O2 Arena gives North Kent College students the VIP treatment and access all areas! 12 hours 43 minutes ago
Stefan Drew
Is Education Coronavirus Ready? asks Stefan Drew of https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/ is now a featured video. 12 hours 45 minutes ago
Is Education Coronavirus Ready? asks Stefan Drew of https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/

Is Education Coronavirus Ready? asks Stefan Drew...

Education, especially Colleges need a Coronavirus preparation plan, in case they need to close. They should be asking how they are going to teach...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page