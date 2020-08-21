 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

There have been many valuable learning experiences for marketing apprentices during lockdown

Details
Hits: 886

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Kiran Kapur, CEO of Cambridge Marketing College

Apprentice training providers are putting measures in place to protect and encourage effective learning in the new environment 

Marketing apprenticeships have had significant disruption to their study plans over the last few months. But it’s not all bad news, and there have been many valuable learning experiences including developing personal skills such as resilience, new forms of communication, time management and the ability to cope with change. 

Many professional apprentices and their line managers are worried about apprentices falling behind in their training programmes during lockdown. Whilst some apprentices have been able to continue their studies even in furlough, others have had to pause their programme. So it may be useful to reflect on the many other lessons and skills apprentices have been able to develop since March.

Marketing apprentices may not have been able to follow their formal study plan focused on learning and growth in knowledge, skills and behaviours; and developing an understanding of British Values and what it means to be a citizen in a diverse, multi-cultural Britain.

However, for many there have been other valuable learning experiences:

1) Resilience

However the apprentice has found lockdown, they have coped and so learnt strategies for doing so. Some strategies will be healthier than others (exercise is clearly better than comfort eating) but becoming aware of how you naturally deal with ongoing stress and uncertainty is invaluable.

2) Coping with change

No one has been unaffected by change in their daily routine and there has been a fast-pace of change at work. Again, whatever these changes were and however the apprentices adapted, they have learnt self-awareness and how to work alongside others under stress.

3) Citizenship

Has been front and centre throughout the pandemic from understanding the importance of key workers in our society to valuing our neighbours and rebuilding community spirit. Some will have been avidly following the news, others more cautiously, but all will have gained knowledge of how elements of our society and state work and the contribution every individual can make. The Black Lives Matter movement has also encouraged thinking and challenging of societies’ structures, history and power balance. Exploring all of these should be encouraged.

4) Communications skills

We have all had to learn to communicate and keep in touch in different ways – video conferencing, house parties, online quizzes, family chats, work meetings: it’s all communication. For example, if they have successfully explained to an elderly relative how to use an app like Facetime, then they have communicated a message in a way their audience has understood. If they have interacted with team members in a way they didn’t before, that is another key skill development. Many have had to talk or present information to groups of people at online meetings instead of having one to one discussions, developing both their presentational skills and confidence. Learning how to use Zoom and other such tools effectively is likely to continue to be a key skill going forward.

The message still isnâ€™t getting through to young people about vocational education
Featured Article
As hundreds of thousands of students across the UK receive their GCSE
Why nowâ€™s the best time to rethink our education system
Featured Article
Exam results day. This annual event is stressful enough at the best of
The AI Exam Algorithm is not to blame - Humans remain very much in charge and are ethically responsible for the consequences
Featured Article
#ALevel and #GCSE #ResultsDay - A Low Moral Ebb On Monday 17 August FE

5) Time management

Under-rated but WFH is not normal for many. Juggling family, work or furlough with study and new job requirements: all hones skills. At a recent apprentice tutorial, the learner was upset that neither work nor parenting was being done to their usual exacting standards but on discussion, they had already found inventive ways to juggle and still achieve. Learning when to drop standards, and when to raise them again is a life lesson.

6) Flexibility

Our apprentices are in communications and marketing roles so many have taken on new tasks including internal communications, supporting online chat, creating nurturing social media, or for those in key sectors, being moved to admin roles as their organisations needed additional support. In other roles, apprentices have volunteered for more shifts or hours to cope with an increase in demand, meeting the organisation’s and society’s needs. This adaptability and willingness to be flexible are important qualities for employability.

7) Team working

In different teams, in the same team but WFH, observing how different people cope with the situation: how some thrive, some sink, some snap, some nit-pick and how all this changes over time as the “corona-coaster of emotions” takes its toll. They are learning to be a supportive team member and to understand how people deal with situations differently.

Capturing this learning

The key is to encourage apprentices to reflect on and process their experiences, via a learning diary, vlog or conversations with their tutor. I’ve been impressed by the depth of analysis they have applied – apprentices may lack the vocabulary to understand the Kübler-Ross grieving process but they recognise the stages in their peers; they may not be able articulate the general anxiety they have experienced, but they have created and observed coping strategies. Capturing this and reflecting on it makes the learning stronger. In a perfect world, this would be revisited at the end of the apprenticeship to develop their understanding.

On a practical note, discussions with a tutor count towards time spent on the apprenticeship. As long as the apprentice has reflected on some of the experiences and so genuinely learnt, then this most certainly contributes to learning time on the programme.

I have concentrated on the positives so far, but there are of course many negatives, including a rising concern for the mental health of all, including those who outwardly have coped well.

To finish on a couple of other areas:

Radicalisation – there has been upsurge in online radicalisation – at a time, when many or most people are more vulnerable. All apprentice training providers are signed up to the Government’s Prevent strategy for dealing with radicalisation. For employers, be available to listen and contact your HR department, your training provider or your local authority if you are concerned.

Safeguarding – lockdown has affected everyone in different ways, but some are being put at more physical or mental risk. All training providers have a Safeguarding Officer available to apprentices and employers who can signpost help and support.

This has been a unique time so, rather than worrying about conventional learning, embrace and reflect on other elements. We all hope this time will never come again, but the life experience is incalculable.

Kiran Kapur, CEO, Cambridge Marketing College

You may also be interested in these articles:

The message still isn’t getting through to young people about vocational education
Featured Article
As hundreds of thousands of students across the UK receive their GCSE
Why now’s the best time to rethink our education system
Featured Article
Exam results day. This annual event is stressful enough at the best of
The AI Exam Algorithm is not to blame - Humans remain very much in charge and are ethically responsible for the consequences
Featured Article
#ALevel and #GCSE #ResultsDay - A Low Moral Ebb On Monday 17 August FE
Britain is on its way to experiencing an unemployment crisis
Featured Article
Workers in labour-intensive and lower-paid sectors will be hardest hit
Fallout from GCSE results: How are we engaging black and minority students?
Featured Article
In a follow up to my article on ‘Is there a future for teaching blac
The A-level fiasco is an assault on social mobility. Here’s how to fix it
Featured Article
“Is this the biggest education f***-up ever?” asked TES editor Ann
How we can put new money for nursing degree apprentices to work
Featured Article
£172 million new funding to double nursing #apprentices Money talks,
It is unacceptable for young people to pay the price of a global pandemic
Featured Article
#ResultsDay 2020 - A fog of uncertainty has created a new peak of ange
Why universities must see digital learning technologies as a core strategic investment
Featured Article
The controversy surrounding the grading of this year’s A-level resul
A call for ethics in the curriculum
Featured Article
The ethical implications of #AI Silvia (co-author) is far more sophist
Teaching digital skills to young people is vital for future economic growth
Featured Article
As #ALevelResults are revealed, it’s vital that we teach digital ski
WorldSkills UK’s actions to help improve racial inclusion in FE
Featured Article
The Black Further Education Leadership Group (@FeLeadership) is right:

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 8 hours 2 minutes ago

RSA ANIMATE: Changing Education Paradigms

RSA ANIMATE: Changing Education Paradigms

This RSA Animate was adapted from a talk given at the RSA by Sir Ken Robinson, world-renowned education and creativity expert and recipient of the...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 8 hours 3 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Grading of vocational and technical qualifications: Limited statistical standardisation used in grading these qualifications. T…
View Original Tweet

Leeds College of Building
Leeds College of Building has published a new article: Leeds College of Building Named a Top UK Training Provider 9 hours 15 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4857)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page