 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Skills for Jobs White Paper right to put employers at the heart of FE reform

Details
Hits: 813

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Jane Hickie, Chief Executive, Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP)

The Secretary of State @GavinWilliamson calls the long awaited #SkillsforJobs white paper a "blueprint" for the future of further education.

Skills for Jobs

Rather than being revolutionary with lots of new announcements, it certainly does consolidate and position many reforms already in transit.

A big question mark now hangs over the future devolution of skills provision to the mayoral combined authorities.

The M9 mayors have been chomping at the bit for control of more funding and for now, Whitehall has gone lukewarm on that prospect, with little more than a token reference in the white paper. Even before this, we saw that the DfE had been very specific that the new Level 3 adult offer, was to be 'administered' and not devolved by the MCAs.

This change in direction will be a frustration for many ITPs as all the MCAs recognised the valuable role that ITPs have in the adult education space and all ended up procuring a larger slice of the AEB then the ESFA.

Despite this frustration, the government's latest move is to pilot local skills improvement plans and work more closely with business representative organisations such as the Chambers of Commerce and putting employers at the heart of the FE Reform is a positive outcome for ITPs.

Look no further than the outcome of the apprenticeship reforms and the shift to a more employer-centric approach, not to mention how ITPs have always mastered the art of effective engagement with employers and developing solutions to meet their needs.

ITPs are not just about apprenticeships

The fact that ITPs even got their section in the white paper shows what a long way we have come over the years. ITPs deliver most apprenticeship provision and have done so for many years.

However, it is equally important to recognise that ITPs are far from a one-trick pony, also delivering the majority of Traineeship and ESF provision. They deliver valuable adult provision (although artificially capped and constrained by the current funding system) as well as study programme provision to the most disengaged and disadvantaged young people.

The lack of meaningful reference to level 2 and below in the document is a real disappointment considering the government's focus on levelling up and the wider social mobility agenda.

It was equally bizarre that DfE decided to drop its concerns about subcontracting into the ITP section and the most suitable way of describing the government's general rhetoric on subcontracting is schizophrenic with the direction of travel on the practice now being unclear.

Scrapping the 30 person threshold for Kickstart is good news to small firms
Featured Article
We are currently in the midst of one of the greatest health and financ
The importance of qualifications as we look to equip young people for the future
Featured Article
Five key areas of vital importance for the #YouthJobsGaps Almost a yea
Skills for Jobs White Paper: The Case for Investment in demand-side Careers Support and Incentives
Featured Article
Skills for Jobs: Lifelong Learning for Opportunity and Growth - The Ca

Teeth at last for the Baker Clause

The government deserves a pat on the back for adding some much-needed bite to the Baker Clause for non-compliance on careers advice in schools.

AELP had previously said that non-compliance should be a limited Ofsted grade, so this is a positive and important step to ensure better advice and guidance to our young people which they deserve.

Sensible on apprenticeships

The fact that the multi-year comprehensive spending review was switched to a further interim one-year deal will have no doubt meant that long-term decisions on future funding have been deferred to a later point, such as ensuring a sustainable longer-term funding solution for apprenticeships. It was good to see that the government recognised the lack of appetite from both employers and providers for the white paper’s reforms to step significantly into the apprenticeship space. Within apprenticeships, we have already seen fine-tuning announced last year regarding the move to a single regulator for quality of provision and the move to a "strengthened and simplified" approach to external quality assurance of end point assessment.

The government says it wants to continue to drive up the quality of apprenticeships and one of the ways it intends to do that is through a refresh of the RoATP from April. Considering that the previous full refresh was to raise the bar and better test capacity and capability, this implies the previous process was not as robust as the ESFA had us believe. While we wouldn't disagree with safeguarding funds and ensuring a quality provider base, we hope the ESFA takes a pragmatic view through a phased implementation so to not overburden providers during the pandemic.

Finally, one area ripe for change is how the ESFA manages performance and the white paper has announced plans to introduce a new approach for provider accountability, using a wider set of measures. QAR is another area where AELP has said that the ESFA needed to rethink their approach to managing provider performance – originally developed for frameworks, but which don't fit with standards. The devil will be in the detail, but we look forward to engaging with the ESFA on this.

Jane Hickie, Chief Executive, Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP)

You may also be interested in these articles:

Scrapping the 30 person threshold for Kickstart is good news to small firms
Featured Article
We are currently in the midst of one of the greatest health and financ
The importance of qualifications as we look to equip young people for the future
Featured Article
Five key areas of vital importance for the #YouthJobsGaps Almost a yea
Skills for Jobs White Paper: The Case for Investment in demand-side Careers Support and Incentives
Featured Article
Skills for Jobs: Lifelong Learning for Opportunity and Growth - The Ca
Technical education is key to success - Skills for jobs FE White Paper analysis
Featured Article
@NCFE's @MichaelLemin unpacks the #SkillsforJobs #FEWhitePaperThe rele
FE White Paper marks a sea-change in Government thinking on skills
Featured Article
#BuildBackBetter clearly means building back a skills nation The propo
Closing the gap on UK AI skills
Featured Article
The existing digital skills gap sees the UK lose out on £63 billion e
Challenges and opportunities facing the UK labour market in 2021 – Key Messages from Edge’s Skills Shortages Bulletin
Featured Article
After the extraordinary upheaval of 2020, the UK’s existing chronic
Putting employers at the heart of the system: Will the White Paper support colleges to build back better?
Featured Article
Today (21 Jan) we see the launch of the Skills for Jobs White Paper, w
Post-Pandemic Learning: A Chance to Re-evaluate what Higher-Education Means
Featured Article
There has been a great deal of apprehension around the recent changes
Learning Factories: On the route to science Superpowerdom?
Featured Article
This week the Gatsby Foundation has published The Opportunity for Lear
Review of Post 16 Qualifications at Level 3 - Good or Bad News for Choice and Access and Participation in Higher Education?
Featured Article
The Government’s review of level 3 post 16 qualifications, consultat
Level 4 Apprenticeships and above - we need to widen access to Level Up
Featured Article
In the years prior to the pandemic, even as the overall number of appr

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5282)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page