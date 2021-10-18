 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

For two decades female programmers dominated the coding scene

Details
Hits: 1620

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Manan Khurma Founder and CEO of Cuemath

#EdTech and closing the coding gender gap 

A default assumption about the lack of gender diversity in STEM subjects, such as coding and computer science, is that it always existed. Historic data shows this isn’t the case.

Following the invention of the first digital computer by John Vincent Atanasoff in the 1940s, computer science historian, Nathan Ensmenger, noted computer coding and programming were perceived as “routine and mechanical” activities, and “jobs for women”. For two decades, female programmers dominated the scene. A notable example is Hedy Lamarr, the Austrian-American actress, who invented the Frequency-hopping spread spectrum used in Bluetooth technology today.

In the 1960s,  perception shifts led to increasing numbers of men pursuing computer science studies. According to US federal government data, the proportion of women in computing and mathematical professions reduced to just 27%. More recently, according to UNESCO’s 2017 ground-breaking report, Cracking the code: Girls’ and women’s education in STEM”, only 3% of global female students in Higher Education, chose Information and Communication Technologies studies.  

This dramatic decline could be attributed to the home PC as a ’boy’s toy’ in the 1980s, where young boys were often more encouraged to play on computers, while girls were encouraged to undertake less ’scientific’ forms of play. Fast forward to 2021, and this mindset still pervades how we educate and play with younger generations. But change is now upon us. 

Creating opportunities for young girls to be exposed to coding and other STEM subjects at a young age is crucial. It promotes gender equality in education and the workplace, but in computer science itself. A digital world comprising algorithms chiefly programmed by males, and  with AI techniques becoming more sophisticated, means it is inevitable we will  face the problem of unpicking gender-biased coding and programming, in years to come.

Early exposure for girls is critical for future interest and confidence levels, especially in the 9-12 age groups, when early inclinations about future careers start to form. Over recent years, a plethora of public and private programmes, corporate campaigns and investment initiatives encourage more young girls to enter coding at all education levels.

In 2019, the UK Department of Education granted £2.4 million in funding to the Gender Balance in Computing research project, a joint initiative from the Raspberry Pi Foundation, STEM Learning, British Computer Society (BCS), Apps for Good and WISE. The objective was trial schemes to improve girls’ participation in computing, and to investigate the various barriers preventing girls from studying computer science at school. 

Inside and outside school curriculums, a clear barrier is access to technology and the tools to teach it correctly. However, the pandemic caused global learning to migrate online. EdTech platforms and organisations flourished, offering opportunities to learn coding and brought the subject more into the mainstream – raising awareness levels amongst girls.

Recognising the importance of fostering a lifelong learning culture has never been more vital
Exclusive Articles
While continuous learning should long be considered by all organisatio
All Change
Exclusive Articles
So whatâ€™s new? Well, there are lots of new employer-designed apprent
More Must be Done to Close Ever-widening Racial Attainment Gaps in British Schools
Exclusive Articles
Just this September, Labour MP Dianne Abbott and activist Lord Simon W

As EdTech platforms continue to drive awareness, they use innovative techniques to create a ’gamification’ approach to learning. This helps young students - boys and girls - to learn practical computer skills, whilst also having fun. Keeping it playful and encouraging meaningful learning, is key to keeping girls involved in coding. 

Online EdTech platforms also bring fun and educational online coding courses to the home, inspiring young female students to get involved in coding in their leisure time and outside formal school curriculums, while maintaining the essence of play – a win for the parents too.

From learning through building apps to developing interactive games, showing young girls practical, achievable applications and the wide range of other coding applications, is crucial to inspiring creativity and ensuring sustained interest into later years. The majority of future jobs will require some sort of proficiency in coding hence, coding must be made relevant to young girls and their dreams and ambitions, whatever they may be. 

Offering personalised, one-to-one virtual learning via EdTech platforms can also help break down barriers related to confidence. Removing intimidating comparisons can encourage young girls to learn, study and play at their own pace, boost self-belief, as skills continue to improve.

Where gender diversity is lacking, having inspirational role models is also crucial to inspire young girls to succeed. EdTech platforms and learning institutions are places where young female students can be inspired by leading female teachers in the industry, become more confident, and receive guidance on continuing personal coding journeys. 

Getting more young girls into coding and bridging future gender gaps may mean changing the collective tune. Ironically, it includes borrowing some inspiration from the 1940’s and appreciating that girls might just benefit in the long run from more, targeted screentime, not less.

Manan Khurma, Founder and CEO of Cuemath

You may also be interested in these articles:

Recognising the importance of fostering a lifelong learning culture has never been more vital
Exclusive Articles
While continuous learning should long be considered by all organisatio
All Change
Exclusive Articles
So what’s new? Well, there are lots of new employer-designed apprent
More Must be Done to Close Ever-widening Racial Attainment Gaps in British Schools
Exclusive Articles
Just this September, Labour MP Dianne Abbott and activist Lord Simon W
From Talent Pool to Talent Ocean: Plugging the leaky talent pipeline by building a data workforce with diversity
Exclusive Articles
Businesses are striving to become data-driven and harvest the value th
The FE Professionalism War is over: now we win the peace…
Exclusive Articles
The extent to which professions and professionalism have always been m
Learnings from the Conservative Party Conference 2021
Exclusive Articles
The Conservative Party Conference (#CPC21) took place in Manchester fr
The PM’s vision for a high skilled economy needs investment and ideas, not bluster
Exclusive Articles
It was with raised eyebrows that I heard the Prime Minister’s (@Bori
The Social Impact of Apprenticeships – A South African Perspective
Exclusive Articles
South Africa is known as one of the most unequal countries in the worl
Let’s stop being so quick to axe funding when colleges falter
Exclusive Articles
Never mind the quality My grandparents loved the late 1960s comedy “
World Mental Health Day: How organisations can support better mental health
Exclusive Articles
According to the latest research by Edays, 41% of the workforce feel t
The latest jobs data is out, and hiring isn’t getting any easier
Exclusive Articles
The latest KPMG and REC, UK Report on Jobs was published yesterday, 8t
Upskilling and reskilling for the future of work
Exclusive Articles
As proliferating technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Vi

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Kirklees College
Kirklees College has published a new article: Kirklees College officially opens the Pioneer Higher Skills Centre 16 hours 54 minutes ago
Westminster Forum Projects (WFP)
Westminster Forum Projects (WFP) added a new event 16 hours

Next steps for SEND provision in England - the SEND...

This conference will be an opportunity to discuss the future for SEND provision in England, following the expected publication of the Government’s...

  • Tuesday, 29 March 2022 09:00 AM
  • Online
Tina Morris
Tina Morris has published a new article: Top Digital Solutions to Help Graduates Get Hired 17 hours 14 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6188)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page