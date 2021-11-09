 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Covid Creative Reboot

Details
Hits: 766
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
vicky and matt

How many times have you heard the words “we had to think creatively”? Or “play around with some ideas”? Or “solve some problems”?

These are not lines specific to the creative arts, they are words uttered in the boardrooms of all businesses all over the world. These principles of creative thinking, play and problem-solving form the basis of a successful creative practice, and underpin all the UAL Awarding Body’s portfolio of FE qualifications. Creativity is not a divine gift, or a genetic blueprint or predisposition. Creativity is a mindset, it is a way of thinking, a series of thoughts and actions that leads an individual, group or organisation on a journey. The story of creativity is one of consistency, repetition, resilience, and determination to pursue a way of thinking and doing, that may not be immediately rewarding, successful or easy.

Musician, John Mayer, has spoken of turning on a ‘creative faucet’. This describes the action of trusting the process and investing in yourself over time. Mayer is referring to the commitment he invests in exploring his process over a prolonged period, trusting that if creativity is allowed to ‘flow’ long enough, progress will be made, and a satisfactory outcome reached. A practitioner like Mayer does not wait for inspiration to hit unexpectedly. Instead, choosing to push through the initial stages of an exploratory process, knowing that initial experiments might yield mediocre results. Meanwhile, understanding the value in these early experiences and using them as a catalyst to continue moving forward. This approach requires resilience and confidence, both creative mindset attributes built through a commitment to practice and repetition. Musician, Talvin Singh, has said that a creative practitioner must make practice an unavoidable part of their day. 

Arts & Industry

During this difficult pandemic period those that can call on these attributes of creativity, playfulness and natural problem solving have not only survived, but thrived. Has the disruption of a global pandemic and the isolation of lockdown helped to breakdown some of the perceived barriers between the creative industries and its sister sectors? In times of austerity many things shrink, or disappear entirely, but somehow (drawing on seemingly endless reserves of resilience) creativity finds a way to grow.

The concept of creativity as an iterative developmental process is not something ringfenced to the classroom or learning environment, it is a perspective that permeates industry. Any vocational area requiring innovation or new development will embed creativity within its developmental methodology. Sir James Dyson famously developed 5,126 failed prototypes on his way to designing the technology that transformed household cleaning forever.

The lifelong learning century?
Exclusive Articles
Lifelong learning helps grow the economy, gives people opportunities,
Apprenticeship Provider Accountability
Exclusive Articles
Back in August this year, the ESFA published their new Apprenticeship
A chance to celebrate the wonder of mathematics and its contribution to society
Exclusive Articles
Maths week, which takes place 8-15 November this year, is a chance to

"People think of creativity as a mystical process. This model conceives of innovation as something that happens to geniuses. But this could not be more wrong. Creativity is something we can all improve at, by realising that it has specific characteristics. Above all, it is about daring to learn from our mistakes". - Sir James Dyson

Just as creative thinking can positively impact business strategy on a long-term basis, it may also be a highly effective way to tackle global challenges such as the escalating climate crisis. Momentary flashes of inspiration and activity can ignite awareness and interest in environmental and conservation issues, but it will be the resilient and consistent application of a creative approach to problem solving that will bring about the changes needed to sustain life on this planet.

Arts & Education

Our qualifications promote an iterative developmental process through their design and delivery, requiring students to experience the stages of a creative process through the practical application of concepts, knowledge, and skills. The formative stages of a UAL qualification break this process down into chunks, asking students to unpack each stage and apply their individualised understanding to a burgeoning independent creative practice. Students are challenged to understand the parameters of a thematic enquiry or brief, propose a solution, document a plan, and explore versions of their solution through developmental experimentation. They are encouraged to underpin each of these activities with continuous research and ongoing reflective practice. Learners conclude their journey by selecting a successful outcome, presenting, and justifying this in a manner that appreciates, mirrors and in some cases disrupts industry convention. By developing a working understanding of each of these stages, students are creating markers or creative gateposts that allow them to manage their time and measure progress against expectations. These creative skills and attributes enable students to develop versatility and resilience that makes them immensely employable across a huge spectrum of career choices.

Education, like all industries, has had to respond to the disruption and distance produced by the pandemic. Learning spaces have adapted from physical to digital classrooms and workshops, with learners having access to a blended model of in-person and remote teaching. Creative education learning programmes have carefully revised their offer to ensure that students receive an equivalent level of development and progress from a digital learning experience. Projects have been designed to be accessible from a home learning environment, reducing the focus on specialist technical equipment, and expanding the contextual and conceptual tasks set. Teachers have learned how to structure learning in the digital space, developing new techniques and strategies to inspire and engage their students. Have these strategies worked? The Open University has recently published a 15% increase in applications in the last twelve months, indicating that students have become confident and comfortable with learning at distance. FE and HE institutions nationally will need to consider how they continue to capitalise and engage with this new culture of learning going forward.

Arts & Health

As we reflect on this recent period of pandemic disruption, it is apparent that during this time, while so many things in life seemed to diminish, creativity thrived. From providing a welcome distraction or a mood-boosting remedy for anxiety, artistic activities such as simply watching TV and film or engaging in reading and crafting have been a lifeline for many. Businesses who responded creatively to the pandemic by adapting, diversifying, and expanding their portfolios have embraced new markets and increased productivity. How has this growth occurred? The answer is in no small part to do with the role creativity can play in the act of problem-solving.

The pandemic has offered new health considerations or magnified pre-existing problems. Where we were spending a questionable amount of time on a screen, we have become unquestionably burnt out by the digital world. However, once again, creativity offers respite and release from this. Reading a book, taking a sketchbook for a walk, playing a musical instrument, or devising a game with a friend or loved one all makes us think differently and change our behavioural patterns and so called ‘quick fixes’. Creativity saves us from the dangers we don’t see and makes us question what we are doing; inspiring and challenging us to take a different approach.

ENO Breathe is a good example of an integrated social prescribing programme of singing, breathing and wellbeing, to provide crucial support to people recovering from COVID-19. It was designed by the English National Opera in partnership with the Imperial College Healthcare London to carefully develop a 6-week online programme that offers self-management for sufferers of long-COVID experiencing breathlessness and the anxiety this can produce. The sessions are led by ENO vocal specialists who focus on breathing retraining through singing, using lullabies as its musical starting point to empower participants with tools and techniques that help them focus constructively on their breathing. Following a successful pilot in Autumn 2020, a national roll-out was announced in January 2021 to 1,000 participants across the country. As of June 2021, the programme now works in partnership with 50 NHS Trusts and has already reached 300 patients. Evaluative findings indicate that ENO Breath has a hugely positive impact on the wellbeing of its participants and that their levels of breathlessness had improved. ENO Breathe has recently won the prestigious RPS Awards for Impact.

Arts & Community

Over the last few years, we have all had to re-calibrate our lives. This has meant that we have had to re-look at how we live, play, party, learn and develop as people. We have had to move out of offices to dormitories, restaurants, cafes, studios, cinemas, theatres, gyms etc. and embrace our homes like never before.

We have all had digital overload - do you really want to have a digital party if you’ve been all day in digital meetings? In lock down serendipity is replaced by scheduling, the accidental is replaced by intentional and chance encounters replaced by planned encounter. How many times have we heard people bemoaning the missing of the water-cooler moment? The pandemic has eroded a version of community that we were all familiar with and challenged us to find new ways to communicate and maintain relationships within the new normal. The pandemic has levelled the playing field of removing all sense of community that relied on social interaction. As a global phenomenon we have all been affected.

In a situation, such as a global pandemic, the creative arts offer a way to communicate with fellow humans in a truly global language. Where written or spoken language fails, visual and expressive languages conquer. Photography, film, visual arts, performance, sound, and media have provided us all with a way to tell stories and share experiences from all corners of the globe. When we all felt the greatest sense of isolation in recent human history, creativity reconnected us, not just maintaining but improving and galvanising our relationships. Art colleges have taken over empty shopfronts in town centres to replace their traditional in-house final exhibitions, enabling a wider community audience to experience the students’ work.

So what next...

As so much of our lives had become digital and screen based, we have started looking for the new solutions to feed our creativity. This has led us to start to think about the “analogue”, about how we use our bodies and brains in a non-digital way. The least likely people have started knitting to give their loved one that lumpy odd scarf they’ve spent hours over, people have started making water colours of the imagined view, they have decided to cook the entire Jamie Oliver back catalogue.

We have had to look around us and start to build and create. We can watch YouTube and learn new skills, we can order supplies off the internet, and we can start being creative, but we need to supply the origins of that creativity, the thinking, the initial idea, and the space to be creative. Companies have supported their employees by allowing time to explore ideas and behaviours outside of their normal role and comfort zone. We have all had to think of new innovative and at times radical ways of achieving objectives that had been seen as set and immutable. Creativity can also be tiny alterations that allow you to be happier in the day to day.

We need to now find a new balance that allows us to hold onto our newly discovered creativity whilst trying to navigate a post-pandemic society. We need to take forward the strengths and benefits of our learning and apply these to a new world. The future belongs to the creative –thinkers, the storytellers, the innovators, and the inventors; this can be everyone as these attributes are in everything we do as a society. Our differences can inspire us, but our creative attributes unite us, together we can overcome anything.

By Matt Moseley and Vicky Cull – Chief Examiners for Art and Design subjects at UAL Awarding Body

About the authors:

Matt Moseley and Vicky Cull are the Chief Examiners for Art & Design at the UAL Awarding Body. They are both experienced educators and experts in the planning, delivery and assessment of visual arts learning in further education. Matt is also a creative thinker and practitioner with a background in Fine Art Printmaking. Vicky is a creative designer, thinker, artist with a background in Science and Textiles.

You may also be interested in these articles:

The lifelong learning century?
Exclusive Articles
Lifelong learning helps grow the economy, gives people opportunities,
Apprenticeship Provider Accountability
Exclusive Articles
Back in August this year, the ESFA published their new Apprenticeship
A chance to celebrate the wonder of mathematics and its contribution to society
Exclusive Articles
Maths week, which takes place 8-15 November this year, is a chance to
Top pitfalls and tips for EpAOs applying for Ofqual recognition
Exclusive Articles
Given the volumes of #EpAOs applying for @Ofqual recognition (first ti
I will keep banging the apprenticeship sector drum, and shouting about the amazing work OneFile does
Exclusive Articles
Industry Q&A with Susanna Lawson, OneFile Founder & apprentice
Education for Sustainable Development needs to be prioritised to ensure sustainability goals are met
Exclusive Articles
A lot has happened: The Green Jobs Taskforce published its recommendat
Inclusive diversity recruitment- see it, say it, (sort it) stop it with apologies and thanks to TFL
Exclusive Articles
I was recently in London attending a book launch preceded by a panel d
T Levels: One year on – the journey so far
Exclusive Articles
Nicolette Dryden @Be_HSDC is delivering the brand new Digital Producti
Promoting lifelong learning - the importance of basic skills
Exclusive Articles
The recently published ‘Getting the basics right: The case for actio
The gap between the skills people need to thrive and the education and careers opportunities available to them
Exclusive Articles
Reflections on the launch of @ukEdge’s 9th Skills Shortage Bulletin
Giving kids control of their learning gives them choice - it is the foundation of teaching them to believe in themselves
Exclusive Articles
As a classroom teacher for 40 years, I can tell you some remarkable s
How can we embed sustainability into education?
Exclusive Articles
“You’ll die of old age, we’ll die of climate change” That was

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on Further Education teachers will be required to integrate sustainability into their teaching 10 hours 42 minutes ago

Is this the expensive and untested strategy which most global participants have
not yet transfomed...

Mollie Whichello
Mollie Whichello has published a new article: Leading Decision Intelligence business unveils huge leap forward for enterprise AI at its inaugural AltitudeX conference 13 hours 53 minutes ago
Bradford College
Bradford College has published a new article: Bradford College achieves Investors in Diversity standard 13 hours 56 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6245)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page