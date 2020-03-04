Personal Qualities with Arnie Skelton #29

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the twenty-ninth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Personal Qualities.

In this week's podcast Arnie talks through the top ten personal qualities he thinks bring you closer to people, make you someone that others are comfortable to be with. They are points of attraction - behaviours or characteristics that help you get on well with others. As the saying goes, "you get back what you give out", and in Arnie's view, these are the top 10 to give out. And if you're not sure, just give it a go, and find out...!

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Podcasts Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI Podcasts Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI Podcasts Beth Curtis, Head of Business Development and Strategy at Protocol dis