Unpacking the Black FE Leadership Group with Robin Landman and Amarjit Basi

Robin Landman (L) and Amarjit Basi (R)

@FENews chat with Robin Landman and Amarjit Basi to unpack the Black FE Leadership Group. We discuss what the group was formed to address systemic racism in the FE Sector.

 

Robin and Amarjit unpack their 10 point plan and explain how an inclusive curriculum is key , to promote anti-racism in Further Education, for learners, staff and leaders.

Amarjit and Robin then discuss how they have been engaging with the FE sector so far to explore solutions to help the sector be more inclusive. We then discuss the early impact, particularly how different sector groups have started to work with the Black FE Leadership Group and we particularly unpack the response from Apprenticeship and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan as to next steps to help increase diversity of Black and BAME educators, leaders, Boards and Governance.

Robin highlights at the moment there is a reduction in the amount of data around Black and BAME staff and leaders and how this needs to be addressed to then help the sector progress in being inclusive with the diversity and particularly to try and re-balance the number of Black staff in the FE Sector.

Amarjit also shares a personal story how non-black FE leaders mentored and helped him in his career and how we need to continue this across the sector to increase the diversity of teams in the sector and how the sector can rally together to address diversity in the FE Sector, particularly around increasing more Black and BAME educators and leaders in the sector.

Please check out the podcast below.

 

