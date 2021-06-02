The Educators: Leading on personal development @JohnOasisMurphy, @BecomingXteam & @CapitaPlc
"Emotional support from teachers is critical - every moment, conversation, lesson counts with children. How teachers respond can shape a child for life.”
In this episode of The Educators we’re joined by John Murphy, CEO of Oasis Community Learning, the fourth biggest academy chain in the UK, who reveals how formative moments in your childhood can shape your future - and how taking a different approach can transform the experiences of the most vulnerable young people.
How can our education system ensure that everyone has the opportunity to pursue their passions and flourish?
John shares how he’s focused on personal development across all Oasis’s schools to give every student a chance to succeed.
John Murphy: Leading on personal development
Produced by BecomingX and Capita, the series presents their views on the urgent actions needed to create a UK education system that is fit for the future.
Through the interviews, four key priorities emerged to help ensure that a post lockdown education system can provide every young person with the opportunity to realise their potential.
At a time of unprecedented disruption to education, BecomingX and Capita interviewed eight of the UK’s top educators and commentators to explore how the education system can create a brighter future for the UK’s youth.
They collectively identified four key priorities to ensure every young person can realise their potential:
- The need to ‘level up’ in education
- The importance of personal development, skills and creativity
- The need to invest in technology to drive efficiency and enhance quality
- The necessity for greater mental health and wellbeing support
‘The Educators’ is produced by Capita and BecomingX, a learning and development organisation co-founded by adventurer and TV presenter Bear Grylls, as part of a new partnership between the two organisations to unlock potential through education and lifelong learning.
Those interviewed, included, for example Andria Zafirakou MBE, winner of the global teacher prize 2018, Lord Dr Michael Hastings CBE Chancellor of Regents University and John Murphy, CEO of Oasis Community Learning.
The three-year partnership will see Capita sponsor ‘BecomingX Education’, a new digital personal development solution, for 100 UK schools, helping students to raise their aspirations and build the skills and confidence to succeed.
