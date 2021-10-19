 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Transforming Ada the College Digital Assistant, into Ada the Digital Human

Details
Hits: 257

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Beth Derbyshire – Digital and Blended Learning Champion, Bolton College

…but, what is Ada?

“Ada is Bolton College’s digital assistant. Ada is named after Ada Lovelace. Ada can also mean Academic Digital Assistant. Ada is a virtual digital assistant that supports students and staff with everyday questions around campus life and campus services.” – Aftab Hussain, ILT Manager and developer of Ada at Bolton College.

Ada was launched in April 2017. In early 2017 Dean Baggaley, co-developer of Ada, was getting frustrated with not being able to find out certain information within the college.

Dean suggested that there wasn’t a central place to find information within the college.

Dean went off on annual leave for one week and when he had returned, Aftab had created a trial chatbot.

What does Ada do?

Ask Ada Oct 21During the 1950s Norbert Wiener stated that external agents could be introduced to support individuals as they navigated and used these services. Campus digital assistants such as Ada can be classed as one of these external agents. 

At the moment, Ada answers open-ended questions in a text format for all staff and students at Bolton College. This can be found currently on the college’s internal homepage. Since April 2017, Ada has answered hundreds of thousands of questions from staff and students.

Personally, I have found it useful for finding information such as who the first aiders in the college are, or finding contact details for members of staff. Being new to the college since August 2020 and taking on a secondment as Digital and Blended Learning Champion (part of a DfE funded project to improve digital and blended learning across FE in Greater Manchester); I had to suddenly get to know, and be able to contact all staff across the college. Ada has certainly been helpful for me and I use it most days.

Ada works well for students due to its high usage. Chatbots learn from its users, so the more it’s used, the more is learnt. I asked my student digital champions what they thought of Ada and they have found it really useful.

What is Aftab’s and Dean’s vision for the future?

“Our hope is that every child in the future has access to a digital assistant.”

Want to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.? Beth recently interviewed Dean and Aftab on their experiences with the development of Ada on episode 4 of my podcast, Digital Natives in FE.

You can listen to this episode here:

Beth also gives a tip on how to use the tricks from the social media industry to encourage your students to engage on Microsoft Teams.

Canny Conversations - Are Leaders Born
Podcasts
Are leaders born?THIS episode explores the qualities of leadership and
Employment as Diversion: Catch22Minutes Podcast
Podcasts
This week in Catch22Minutes, @Catch22's new podcast series looking at
Adult Education Budget, a conversation with Lindsay McCurdy
Podcasts
Adult education budget, the apprenticeship conference and much more in

…but can Ada be improved?

Yes it can! Dean is now playing around with a visual representation of the Ada experience. Students can use voice and get replies by voice which is inclusive for students who struggle with reading and writing, but will also support students who prefer voice (there is also still the option for text).

I personally found voice messages really beneficial and easier during the pandemic, reducing my screen-time and being able to do things quicker. At the moment we have this on a large kiosk which will soon be tested out by students in the learning resource centre.

The hope is that this digital human version on Ada will be available on all student and staff devices. The team are also experimenting with having a choice of digital human or avatar. We have also recently looked at programming robots with Ada too, so watch this space..

…and what other programmes could be developed from this?

Ada Goes to School is also used by teachers in the college:

The ILT team give teachers their own chatbot to use and embed inside their Moodle pages.

This can reduce the workload of the teacher by answering common questions asked by learners in their classes.

FirstPass is a formative assessment tool currently under development and testing:

FirstPass will be the first of its kind to analyse and give feedback to students from open-ended questioned posed by the teacher. This saves teachers time as FirstPass will be able to give feedback on how the learner can improve their answer before it goes to the teacher saving time for both the teacher and the students.

This sounds like a fantastic project that many teachers have been on the look out for a while now. Testing is taking place over the next few months and will be rolled out in 2022 at Bolton College.

Beth Derbyshire – Digital and Blended Learning Champion, Bolton College

References:

You may also be interested in these articles:

Canny Conversations - Are Leaders Born
Podcasts
Are leaders born?THIS episode explores the qualities of leadership and
Employment as Diversion: Catch22Minutes Podcast
Podcasts
This week in Catch22Minutes, @Catch22's new podcast series looking at
Adult Education Budget, a conversation with Lindsay McCurdy
Podcasts
Adult education budget, the apprenticeship conference and much more in
“Make it a movement, not a moment.” - new podcast tackles diversity in Accountancy
Podcasts
@KaplanUK’s Learn Better Podcast is a brand new series that covers a
Job vacancies, labour shortages and a 'high-wage economy'
Podcasts
@TheIFS PODCAST: Are we transitioning to a high-wage economy? Ahead of
Digital Skills: Catch22Minutes Podcast
Podcasts
Welcome to Catch22Minutes, the new podcast from charity @Catch22, our
The Hospitality Sector: Catch22Minutes Podcast
Podcasts
Catch22Minutes, the new podcast from charity @Catch22, is now into its
What is a Good First Job? New Catch22Minutes Podcast
Podcasts
Catch22Minutes, the new podcast from charity @Catch22, is now into its
How to fix the education system
Podcasts
After a year and half of lockdowns, schools and their students face a
The Score, a New Podcast on Cheating at Colleges and Universities
Podcasts
#AcademicIntegrity @podcastTheScore - Journalist Kathryn Baron hosts t
Why Addressing the Need for Green Skills in Wales is Imperative
Podcasts
Green Industries Wales, the independent collaboration and discovery ne
Business Unusual, a weekly podcast from Vodafone aimed at the start-up and scale-up business community is set to return for its second series
Podcasts
@VodafoneUK's Business Unusual #Podcast with @ClaudiaWinkle - Season 2

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Kirklees College
Kirklees College has published a new article: Kirklees College officially opens the Pioneer Higher Skills Centre 16 hours 54 minutes ago
Westminster Forum Projects (WFP)
Westminster Forum Projects (WFP) added a new event 16 hours

Next steps for SEND provision in England - the SEND...

This conference will be an opportunity to discuss the future for SEND provision in England, following the expected publication of the Government’s...

  • Tuesday, 29 March 2022 09:00 AM
  • Online
Tina Morris
Tina Morris has published a new article: Top Digital Solutions to Help Graduates Get Hired 17 hours 15 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6188)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page