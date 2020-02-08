 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How will new #EdTech innovations change the nature of education?

Details
Hits: 675
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#FutureofEducations - Technology that is enhancing education

Classrooms are far more technologically advanced than they were ten years ago, and classic chalk and blackboard approach has been retired.

Unveiling the Education Technology strategy in April 2019, the UK government confirmed an investment of £10m to to support innovation and raise the bar in schools, colleges and universities across England.

So, how will this change the nature of education, and what kind of new innovations will become commonplace in the classroom? Join us as we look at what the future may hold for learning.

Cloud classrooms

The government looks set to develop a technological infrastructure for schools across the nation, allowing them to implement it into their own settings, and one of the key suggestions is for schools to utilise the ‘cloud’ approach. This will help to make learning materials readily available to students through a connected network of computer systems and creating ‘testbeds’, whereby schools can trial new innovations before they are rolled out on a wider scale. The teaching profession is notorious for having a heavy workload, and the government has identified technology as a potential avenue for removing five hours of workload per term, supported by an improvement in parental engagement. When these systems are fully embedded, part time or flexible working contracts could become a reality for teachers.

These developments have the potential to change the conventional approach to education, with less classroom hours for teachers and digital curriculums, accessible from any connected device anywhere. The possibilities would shape a new kind of classroom, which benefits from a less rigid learning structure with teachers who are not struggling to contend with excessive working hours. Building upon existing initiatives such as the use of Sprograms such as Skype and FaceTime, teaching on the go will be given a whole new dimension. One key introduction will be artificial intelligence- known commonly as AI, as it enables for the automation of many daily processes within schools. Over time, it will become increasingly personalised, meaning it could be a vital tool in grading and providing feedback for students. A further branch of this is machine learning, which will adapt to the individual requirements of students, and it could even go on to provide AI tutors. These forms of AI have already been developed on a small scale, and they can teach subjects such as mathematics and writing. As their use increases, they could also help to alleviate the workload of human teachers.

Advertisement

Driving up the standard of Engineering and Manufacturing apprentices
FE Voices
Meet John Warden, the Instituteâ€™s Route Panel Member for the Enginee
How apprenticeships have changed my idea of further education
FE Voices
#NAW2020 Being an apprentice at AoCWorking as an apprentice at the org
Learning from the past to shape the future
FE Voices
National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) is a celebration of all those who a

Lessons in VR

Another development that could take education by storm is simulation systems and virtual reality (VR), and these approaches are already in the trial stages in classrooms across the nation. In the past, teachers would take days away from the classroom to attend courses, but this can be avoided with VR. These simulations can replicate the setting by providing a sense of online community, where ideas and concepts are shared. The nature of these as an alternative to conventional courses can be more engaging, as they can be freely interacted with. The VR technology could also spell extinction for the traditional textbook, with the opportunity to use it to revisit points in history or to take field trips without leaving the classroom. Learning has transformed into an immersive experience, with the development of programs such as Google Expeditions, students enjoy deep sea excursions or visit the International Space Station. The simulation allows students to embrace their curiosity and ask more questions, from a first-hand perspective.

Biometrics

Some students had learned to swerve discipline and truancy tactics at school, but this could be a thing of the past soon with the introduction of biometrics. — perhaps much to students’ dismay! Biometric technology is most commonly used in activity trackers, but they can also prove valuable in getting the most out of the school day. Facilities such as fingerprint recognition and facial recognition scanners can help to cut down the time-consuming administrative processes, for example taking the class register and recording absences. There are also important safety requirements which can be enhanced using biometric data, by storing information on individuals who are allowed into the building and preventing anyone who is not recorded from entering.

All aspects of schools are becoming smarter, from visitor management to digital registers. Technology is playing a bigger role than ever in our children’s education, enhancing clarity in information and making teaching more efficient.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Driving up the standard of Engineering and Manufacturing apprentices
FE Voices
Meet John Warden, the Institute’s Route Panel Member for the Enginee
How apprenticeships have changed my idea of further education
FE Voices
#NAW2020 Being an apprentice at AoCWorking as an apprentice at the org
The future of plumbing apprenticeships
FE Voices
2020 is set to be the year of significant change for the plumbing indu
Aidan’s building a great career through an architecture apprenticeship
FE Voices
It’s #NationalApprenticeshipWeek and one of this year’s hot topics
The benefits of awe-inspiring apprenticeships
FE Voices
#NationalApprenticeshipWeek is the perfect opportunity to remind ourse
How an apprenticeship led to Lisa’s perfect role
FE Voices
It’s National Apprenticeship Week, and this year’s theme is ‘Loo
Apprenticeships bring big benefits at Benefit UK
FE Voices
What do you get if you take a national cosmetics business, and add in
Learning from the past to shape the future
FE Voices
National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) is a celebration of all those who a
Seeing an advert for National Grid’s apprenticeship programme changed everything for me
FE Voices
Young people are being asked to #LookBeyond the traditional routes int
Archie’s a bright spark in the electrical sector
FE Voices
From scanning barcodes, to working on detailed layouts – Archie Lamb
The FE Commissioner’s Annual Report- More Than We Hear About
FE Voices
Today saw the launch of the annual report of the FE Commissioner, Rich
T Level providers to benefit from £110 million boost - Sector Response
FE Voices
#TLevel providers across the country will benefit from a multi-million

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Muhammad Tariq
Muhammad Tariq has published a new article: Learning Resource Network develops three-dimensional game app for young learners 7 hours 13 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 17 hours

Effective Minute Taking

Being requested to take minutes at either a Board or team meeting can be a daunting prospect. Accurate and timely minutes are, however, vital to the...

  • Thursday, 16 April 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre
Havant & South Downs College
Havant & South Downs College has published a new article: HSDC celebrates National Apprenticeship Week 23 hours 28 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page