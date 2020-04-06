Rebecca Long-Bailey appointed Shadow Education Secretary - Sector Response

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Congratulations to Rebecca Long-Bailey (@RLong_Bailey) on her appointment as @UKLabour Shadow Education Secretary

Keir Starmer has today (6 Apr) appointed his new Shadow Cabinet.

This is a gender-balanced Shadow Cabinet, with 17 women and 15 men. It has seven BAME members.

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union; said:

"Congratulations to Rebecca Long-Bailey on being appointed as Shadow Education Secretary. At this time of national crisis it will be important for the official opposition to work with the Government and to hold Ministers to account to ensure that education professionals and children and young people are protected in these immensely difficult times.

'We look forward to working with the Shadow Education Secretary and politicians from across the political spectrum on fashioning the type of education service that will be fit for the twenty first century and after Covid-19. We can't go back to an 'exam factories' view of education, with schools and colleges reeling from cut after cut, teachers, leaders and support staff feeling undervalued and the life chances of over 4 million children blighted by their being trapped in poverty".

David Hughes, Chief Executive, AoC said:

“Congratulations to Rebecca Long-Bailey in her new role as shadow Education Secretary. I am looking forward to working with her to support young people and adults to access the learning and training they need in colleges. I know that she recognises the unique role that colleges play in their communities and in the labour market. Education is central to tackling the huge issues of the day, from the NHS, reducing poverty to creating a sustainable and green future, colleges stand ready to work together to transform lives for the better.

"The current crisis has brought the best out of colleges which are doing so much to support their students and their communities, but they now need the long term investment which will help them thrive. Thriving colleges are needed for the future more than ever before to support the people, businesses and communities which will have been damaged during this crisis. They are also vital players in the wider education system which I know the Labour party wants to develop.”

Delighted to be handing over the shadow education brief to @RLong_Bailey who is a brilliant friend and colleague - Labour's National Education Service is in safe hands.😃👍🏻 — Angela Rayner MP 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) April 6, 2020

2. Never has there been a more important time to fight for a properly funded, accountable, public education service, free at the point of use, from cradle to grave so that all our aspirations can be realised. Social mobility is meaningless if we don’t all rise together. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page FE Voices Over 320,000 University Students have signed an online petition callin FE Voices I have had the pleasure of helping over 40 businesses in the past thre FE Voices Since the Secretary of State for Education @GavinWilliamson announced April 6, 2020

The positions in the Shadow Cabinet

Proud to have appointed a Shadow Cabinet that showcases the breadth, depth & talents of our party.



We will be relentlessly focused on acting in the national interest to respond to coronavirus & on rebuilding Labour so that it can win the next election. https://t.co/NYpYqdEZZH — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 6, 2020

Keir Starmer, Leader of the Opposition

Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader and Chair of the Labour Party

Anneliese Dodds, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer

Lisa Nandy, Shadow Foreign Secretary

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Shadow Home Secretary

Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

David Lammy, Shadow Justice Secretary

John Healey, Shadow Defence Secretary

Ed Miliband, Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Secretary

Emily Thornberry, Shadow International Trade Secretary

Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary

Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Shadow Education Secretary

Jo Stevens, Shadow Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Bridget Philipson, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Luke Pollard, Shadow Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary

Steve Reed, Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary

Thangam Debbonaire, Shadow Housing Secretary

Jim McMahon, Shadow Transport Secretary

Preet Kaur Gill, Shadow International Development Secretary

Louise Haigh, Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary (interim)

Ian Murray, Shadow Scotland Secretary

Nia Griffith, Shadow Wales Secretary

Marsha de Cordova, Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary

Andy McDonald, Shadow Employment Rights and Protections Secretary

Rosena Allin-Khan, Shadow Minister for Mental Health

Cat Smith, Shadow Minister for Young People and Voter Engagement

Lord Falconer, Shadow Attorney General

Valerie Vaz, Shadow Leader of the House

Nick Brown, Opposition Chief Whip

Baroness Smith, Shadow Leader of the Lords

Lord McAvoy, Lords’ Opposition Chief Whip

Tony Lloyd, Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary, has been hospitalised in Manchester Royal Infirmary with the coronavirus. During this period, Louise Haigh has been appointed interim Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary.

I’m pleased that @Keir_Starmer has asked me to continue in my shadow cabinet role as Shadow Minister for Young People and Voter Engagement. pic.twitter.com/Gb9S8xUNt6 — Cat Smith (@CatSmithMP) April 6, 2020

The following people have left the Shadow Cabinet:

Tracy Brabin

Richard Burgon

Dawn Butler

Dan Carden

Baroness Shami Chakrabarti

Peter Dowd

Barry Gardiner

Margaret Greenwood

Andrew Gwynne

Barbara Keeley

Ian Lavery

Rachael Maskell

Christina Rees

Jon Trickett

Further appointments to the shadow frontbench will be made over the coming days.