 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Funding confirmed for each of 12 Opportunity Areas, following £18m expansion into a fourth year

Details
Hits: 901
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
@MichelleDonelan, Minister for the Opportunity Areas

@MichelleDonelan, Minister for the Opportunity Areas, today (17 Jul) announced how the expanded programme will address the impact of coronavirus, building on the successes across each of the 12 areas by ‘twinning’ them with places facing similar challenges to help unleash the potential among young people in other parts of the country.

Opportunity Areas programme to support young people hit hardest by pandemic. Place-based approach will help level up outcomes in employment and education to support recovery from the pandemic

Thousands of young people in the most disadvantaged parts of England are to benefit from a new focus on making up lost learning time due to the pandemic, as well as levelling up their education outcomes and tackling barriers to skills and employment.

The fourth year of the flagship programme, announced last year, will raise the bar for young people boosting social mobility by raising educational outcomes and addressing inequality in skills and employment.

Funding allocations for each area have also been confirmed today, following the announcement of an £18 million expansion for an additional year in November. Within each allocation is a share of £1 million specifically to support the new ‘twinning’ work.

As part of the renewed focus for Year 4 of the programme, Minister Donelan will bring together ministers responsible for employment, youth services, public health, business and industry and policing to help chart a course to recovery from the pandemic and get Britain moving.

Opportunity Areas have already made a difference by improving the quality of careers advice, work experience, digital and other skills for employment as well as providing opportunities to develop confidence, leadership and resilience. The programme will now build on these successes by giving young people the skills they need for the jobs they want.

Michelle Donelan 100x100Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said:

"Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, the Government’s focus has been on making sure the most disadvantaged and vulnerable young people in our society get the support they deserve. Around the country, the response to the pandemic has been heroic, and each of the 12 Opportunity Areas has co-ordinated its approach to help those who need it most respond to immediate challenges.

"Now as we chart a course to recovery, we will build on the programme’s success so far to benefit young people in new areas and level up their life chances. We know that we can tackle these barriers more effectively when we come together across our different policy areas and by harnessing the expertise and experience of these dedicated professionals."

Advertisement

Start-Up, Start-Up, Start-Up: Give budding entrepreneurs the skills and knowledge they need for the StartUp revolution!
FE Voices
We all know Blairâ€™s Education, Education, Education mantra and our c
Colleges, Sixth Forms and all 16-19 providers receive Â£96M funding boost for small group tutoring
FE Voices
As part of @GavinWilliamson's announcement today, disadvantaged pupils
Covid-19 and Brexit: The Impact on Industry, Jobs and Skills
FE Voices
Structural ImpactAt a structural level, Covid-19 will simply exacerbat

KevinCourtney100x100Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Additional investment in education is always welcomed and a good thing.  This funding is crucial to help reverse the impact of the coronavirus on education in those areas.  However, this is a drop in the ocean in terms of the actual funding and investment needed across the education sector.  The NEU calculated that school funding needed £12.6bn in the recent three-year funding settlement to bring funding amounts back to pre-austerity levels. The government delivered £7.1bn, which is a good start, but not enough. The NEU will continue calling on the government to increase funding for all schools, academies, maintained nursery schools, Sixth Forms and Colleges in dire need of proper investment and resources.”

Year 4 priorities across the 12 Opportunity Areas include early speech and language development because, for too long, pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds start school already behind their peers elsewhere in the country. Other areas will learn from the rapid rise in the Good Level of Development at age 5 – a key indicator of school readiness - already seen in West Somerset, Oldham and Derby OAs.

The programme will also help pupils catch up on lost learning time while schools were closed to many pupils during the pandemic, and to help narrow the attainment gap. Many of the Opportunity Areas (OAs) have already put in place important support programmes, including:

  • Funding for holiday clubs, helping thousands of children learn new skills and develop essential life skills like resilience, leadership and confidence. ‘Ay Up Duck’ in Stoke-on-Trent is supporting families during school holidays and since summer 2018 it has delivered over 26,000 meals for 18,260 attendees (including 15,700 children) in schools and community centres, alongside sport, music and art sessions and is also helping rebuild the community.

  • Online maths and English tutoring for pupils in Ipswich and Norwich OAs. ‘What a difference a day makes’ provided 24 hours of tuition in English and maths to pupils in need of extra support and has already helped over 200 pupils in Ipswich increase their predicted GCSE maths grades by at least one grade. The programme has been adapted due to Covid-19 and around 60 pupils in both OAs will get support to get back into the swing of learning with English and maths online tutoring as well as study skills and wellbeing sessions to get them ready to start college or sixth form in September.

  • Career and work opportunities for secondary pupils in all 12 Opportunity Areas. Pupils have had the chance to experience the world of work to motivate and inspire their career ambitions, working with the Careers and Enterprise Company to offer nearly 1.3 million meaningful encounters with employers for secondary pupils, more than four per pupil.

  • Support for pupils at risk of exclusion. In Blackpool, ‘Team around the school’ has supported around 200 secondary pupils at risk of being excluded from school since it started in April 2019. Inclusion and parental engagement workers have been delivering free school meals, vouchers and work packages during lockdown, supporting around 130 vulnerable children during the pandemic through texts, calls or online contact to keep them engaged with schoolwork and other key services.

The programme is already having an impact in a wide range of areas from early years education to employment, following an initial £72 million boost for interventions across literacy, maths, attendance, teacher training and recruitment, post-16 options and careers advice since its launch in 2017.

Teacher recruitment and training is another focus for Year 4 to help raise standards – one of the best ways to support disadvantaged pupils. North Yorkshire Coast OA will share its innovative recruitment campaign which attracted 24 teachers from outside the area to take up posts and filled over 100 teaching vacancies across 28 schools.

Bradford OA is already taking a joined up approach between education and health with its ‘glasses in classes’ project to make sure children who fail an eye test are provided glasses in school to learn, and its early identification of autism so children get the support they need when they need it.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Claudia Harris to step down as CEO of The Careers & Enterprise Company
FE Voices
Claudia Harris to step down as CEO of @CareerEnt to join @makersacadem
WorldSkills UK LIVE 2020 Cancelled - National competitions will return in 2021
FE Voices
@WORLDSKILLSUK TACKLES COVID CONUNDRUMWorldSkills UK, the charity char
Start-Up, Start-Up, Start-Up: Give budding entrepreneurs the skills and knowledge they need for the StartUp revolution!
FE Voices
We all know Blair’s Education, Education, Education mantra and our c
Colleges, Sixth Forms and all 16-19 providers receive £96M funding boost for small group tutoring
FE Voices
As part of @GavinWilliamson's announcement today, disadvantaged pupils
Covid-19 and Brexit: The Impact on Industry, Jobs and Skills
FE Voices
Structural ImpactAt a structural level, Covid-19 will simply exacerbat
We must protect current jobs but also lay pathways for future jobs
FE Voices
In the face of potentially record high youth unemployment and a bleak
Up to £10 billion of the Chancellor's 'Plan for Jobs' will be funded by underspends on previously planned projects
FE Voices
@TheIFS - The UK Government is spending big on supporting public servi
Covid-19: Mending the Economy, Repairing the Public Finances
FE Voices
An Unprecedented ShockThe COVID shock to economic growth and the publi
Knowing Your Customer
FE Voices
‘The customer is the foundation of a business and keeps it in existe
Lockdown Silver Linings - Employability organisations have had to rethink their services and look afresh at their clients
FE Voices
Lockdown has been an odd phenomenon. For some life changing; bringing
Labour market statistics:
FE Voices
Following the latest publication of the @ONS unemployment stats this m
The Covid-19 Inheritance: Building a Fairer and Greener Britain
FE Voices
A Better RecoveryThe TUC’s vision of a better recovery takes as its

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4770)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page