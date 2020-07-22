 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Independent Commission on the College of the Future launch People, productivity and place: a new vision for colleges

Details
Hits: 417

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
People, productivity and place: a new vision for colleges

@CollegeComm - The UK needs a new vision for colleges to drive a green economic recovery and better living standards 

Geoff Barton (General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders), Lord Bob Kerslake (Former Head of the UK Government Civil Service) and Mary Curnock Cook OBE (Former Chief Executive of UCAS) have come together to contribute to a report shining a spotlight on the transformative role that colleges must play in economic recovery, and future prosperity and sustainability.

The publication supports the launch of a new vision for colleges across the UK from the Independent Commission on the College of the Future. The commission will be setting out recommendations this autumn to achieve this vision in the next decade as people and the labour market emerge from the pandemic.

A coalition of experts from across education, business and trade unions, are together calling for a new bold and ambitious strategic remit for colleges to empower people with opportunities for lifelong learning and support, to boost productivity, and to strengthen every community’s sense of place.

The OBR last week predicted that in a worst-case scenario unemployment could treble by the end of this year and have long term scarring effects. The full potential of colleges must be unlocked for recovery and to meet long-term challenges that will remain, such as regional inequalities, the climate emergency, and the changing demands of the labour market.

Leading voices from across the education system who have contributed to the People, productivity and place: a new vision for colleges report are united in the transformative role that colleges can play and are calling for greater collaboration across the education and skills system.

Mary Curnock Cook OBE (Former Chief Executive of UCAS and Education non-exec Director) says that universities and colleges should work harder together to provide the education and skills needed for recovery.

Meanwhile, Geoff Barton says there is too often a disconnect and competition between schools and colleges and calls for a shared responsibility to support young people to thrive.

The Independent Commission on the College of the Future’s vision - launched in the report and video - responds to key opportunities for change across the four nations.

The Commission, led by the UK’s National Statistician Sir Ian Diamond, believes the college of the future will be central to driving a fairer, more sustainable and more prosperous society:

  • For people, colleges will be a touchpoint for everyone throughout their lives as the world changes.
  • For productivity, colleges will provide strategic advice and support for employers to drive business change, innovation and future workforce planning.
  • For place, colleges will have the resources and funding to play an even greater role in fostering healthy and connected communities.

Sector Response

Ian diamond 100x100Sir Ian Diamond, Chair of the Independent Commission on the College of the Future, said: 
“The vision we set out today has the potential to transform lives and communities, increase productivity and innovation and crucially give the country the best possible chance of thriving in ten years’ time.

Advertisement

Universities Minister speech at Festival of Higher Education
FE Voices
@MichelleDonelan addresses the fifth #HEFestival hosted by @UniOfBucki
The coming recession: A lesson from the past
FE Voices
The valuable paper from the Institute for @EmploymtStudies â€˜Getting
Surviving after Furlough: Declining Sectors and Growing Sectors Post Covid-19
FE Voices
Waiting for economic data to emerge over the past few weeks has been r

“In each of the four nations we have an opportunity to unlock and invest in the potential of colleges. This builds on a vast array of work across the four nations. We have a real opportunity to build on where it works and to learn together. This is vital if we are to recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and to face longer-term challenges that will remain long after the pandemic has passed.

“Now we have set out our vision for colleges, we are consulting with the education and skills sector, employers and beyond to build a roadmap for how to achieve it, with recommendations for each of the four nations.”

david hughes 100 x100Chief Executive of AoC, David Hughes said:

“The vision set out by the Commission is a clarion call for all of us to work together to ensure that every person, place and employer has the college they need. It's a huge step towards giving colleges the long-term position and funding they need to deliver their best.

"As the country emerges from the pandemic and people consider their futures, the vision sets out the vital role colleges will play in our labour market, economy and communities. Every young person and adult should be able to look to their college for the education, skills and support to find work they need. Working with businesses, universities and others will be key components as discussion turns towards the white paper in the autumn.”

Amanda Melton, Commissioner and Principal and Chief Executive, Nelson and Colne College Group, said:

“For too long colleges in England have not had the recognition and investment that they deserve - representing a tremendous lost potential. The UK Government’s FE White Paper for England presents a critical opportunity for boldly affirming the role and mission of colleges, alongside universities, to meet the education, skills and training needs of everyone throughout their lives. The vision we launch today marks a moment when our sector is saying that, with investment and reform, we can together deliver more for people, productivity and place.”

Marie-Thérèse McGivern, Commissioner and former Principal and Chief Executive of Belfast Metropolitan College, said:

“Colleges play a vital role in solving fundamental problems related to social mobility and productivity in Northern Ireland. We have made great progress in strengthening our skills system and meeting the needs of employers. As a Commission we have drawn a great deal from the real strengths of the system here, including through curriculum hubs and the central role Northern Ireland’s colleges play in innovation. The ongoing development of a new skills strategy will be enhanced by ensuring we speak to the role of colleges for people, productivity and place.”

David Jones OBE DL, Former Principal and Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria, said:

“Colleges are the solution to addressing so many of the skills and broader challenges we face at present, and with effective leadership they have the potential to play an even greater future role. In Wales we need to grasp the opportunity and play our part alongside schools, universities and other training providers in moving towards a bold post compulsory education and training sector, building on the fantastic work our colleges already do for public good and to support prosperity. This vision has an important part to play in shaping and contributing to the future skills system in Wales.”

Audrey Cumberford MBE, Principal and Chief Executive of Edinburgh College, said:

“Colleges make an incredibly significant contribution to the Scottish economy. But to realise the full benefits of this, as Paul Little and I were clear in our joint report earlier this year, we need to develop a coherent tertiary systems approach, which is agile, collaborative, inclusive. As the Scottish Funding Council reviews the tertiary system, the vision the Commission launches today affirms this broader strategic mission for colleges as part of a collaborative system - with a central role in lifetime learning and high-quality strategic support for employers.”

Kirsty WIlliams May2020 100x100Kirsty Williams, Minister for Education in Wales said,

“During this pandemic our colleges have continued to serve the needs of their students and have provided essential support to the wider community.

“I was pleased to have met with the Independent Commission last year, and to see them continuing to think creatively in a four nations way.

“I look forward to receiving the commission’s final report which I am sure will confirm how our colleges can continue to play a pivotal role in our education system, serving learners of all ages, utilising digital technology and the importance of the role they play within their community.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Universities Minister speech at Festival of Higher Education
FE Voices
@MichelleDonelan addresses the fifth #HEFestival hosted by @UniOfBucki
Claudia Harris to step down as CEO of The Careers & Enterprise Company
FE Voices
Claudia Harris to step down as CEO of @CareerEnt to join @makersacadem
WorldSkills UK LIVE 2020 Cancelled - National competitions will return in 2021
FE Voices
@WORLDSKILLSUK TACKLES COVID CONUNDRUMWorldSkills UK, the charity char
Funding confirmed for each of 12 Opportunity Areas, following £18m expansion into a fourth year
FE Voices
@MichelleDonelan, Minister for the Opportunity Areas, today (17 Jul) a
Start-Up, Start-Up, Start-Up: Give budding entrepreneurs the skills and knowledge they need for the StartUp revolution!
FE Voices
We all know Blair’s Education, Education, Education mantra and our c
Colleges, Sixth Forms and all 16-19 providers receive £96M funding boost for small group tutoring
FE Voices
As part of @GavinWilliamson's announcement today, disadvantaged pupils
Covid-19 and Brexit: The Impact on Industry, Jobs and Skills
FE Voices
Structural ImpactAt a structural level, Covid-19 will simply exacerbat
We must protect current jobs but also lay pathways for future jobs
FE Voices
In the face of potentially record high youth unemployment and a bleak
The coming recession: A lesson from the past
FE Voices
The valuable paper from the Institute for @EmploymtStudies ‘Getting
Knowing Your Customer
FE Voices
‘The customer is the foundation of a business and keeps it in existe
Surviving after Furlough: Declining Sectors and Growing Sectors Post Covid-19
FE Voices
Waiting for economic data to emerge over the past few weeks has been r
The Covid-19 Inheritance: Building a Fairer and Greener Britain
FE Voices
A Better RecoveryThe TUC’s vision of a better recovery takes as its

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4776)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page