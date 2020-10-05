 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

A Broad View of Further Education

Details
Hits: 901
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Matt Waddup, University and College Union

#Post16RevolutionaryReforms - Start with an external review, add in some international comparisons, promise more money, implement qualification reform and explain how you intend to simplify the mission.

Then repeat every five years, each time with less funding.

Rising Expectations

After thirty years of false starts no wonder frontline FE staff are cynical about governments that promise to “revolutionise” further education. So far, the build-up to the white paper is following the playbook precisely. The government says it wants to build a “German-style” system, create a bonfire of qualifications, drive a shift from university to technical education and supercharge employer engagement.

Certainly, our FE system is in urgent need of help.  As Gavin  Williamson himself was shocked to discover we have lost more than one million adult learners since his government came to power in 2010; while 18-year-olds in colleges have been systematically underfunded; and college staff have seen their pay fall dramatically in value compared to their counterparts in schools and universities.

Meanwhile, the impact of Covid-19 has exacerbated the fragile finances of the sector with 13% of colleges close to insolvency and 40% actively considering redundancies. We know too the huge impact that the pandemic has had upon apprenticeships and other vocational opportunities. Firms are focused on their own survival and retaining the staff they have not on taking on new people.

The Reset Button has been Pressed

So, will it be different this time? To be positive, Covid-19 has unquestionably pressed the reset button on the established norms of public policy in the UK. Outside wartime government has never taken on such great powers nor intervened to such an extent in the economy or in fact in education.

Change has been fast and furious. One week the government was calling for less people to go to university, the next it was ripping up its algorithm and agreeing to thousands more attending.

No doubt this was the right decision for these extraordinary times but an illustration that we are in uncharted waters and things can change fast when the politics demands it.

Beyond Robbing HE to Fund FE

This really is, therefore, the perfect time to think big about FE and the whole post-16 landscape. But that will mean government looking again at its ‘zero-sum’ view that to fund FE we must reduce spending on HE - and to justify that we must cast doubt on the value of university.

Our country needs more investment across post-16 education, not some binary process in which one sector’s gain is another’s loss - not least because in any bun fight it will be HE that gets the buns as the A-Level debacle has proved beyond doubt.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution must be underpinned by the Fourth Educational Revolution
FE Voices
On Monday 20th August Andy Haldane talked of a â€˜hollowing outâ€™ of
Gillian Keegan pledges to eliminate racism and to address racial inequalities in FE
FE Voices
#BlackHistoryMonth - Black @FELeadership Group (BFELG) welcomes the De
Boris' Lifetime Skills Guarantee is a welcome shot in the arm for the UKâ€™s further education sector
FE Voices
@CoventryCollege preparing for acceleration of high student demand fro

Be Wary of the Narrow View of FE

We must also be wary of the narrow view that FE is simply about vocational and technical skills and supporting employers. This work is very important but it is vital to our society and economy that it does not crowd out the incredibly diverse mission that FE has.

The local college can provide the first steps back into learning for many as well as the ability to learn our language for newcomers. Colleges provide pathways into higher education as well as the opportunity to gain a degree locally. They even provide rehabilitation for the tens of thousands of prisoners who study under offenders learning programmes.

Despite everything thrown at them, colleges are still remarkable places that change lives on a macro scale. All those different ways in which colleges work with their communities matter - to the fabric of our society and our economy.

Beyond Qualifications and Standards

Education white papers often focus on qualifications and standards. For this white paper, DfE should stand back and ask a different question:

In a post-Covid-19 society where huge economic change has been unleashed and where the pandemic has hit the poor and the already disadvantaged the hardest: what is it that we need post-16 education to do?

The gap between the funding of students in FE compared to schools and universities is the biggest impediment to progress in this area. The white paper should actively close that gap and, more particularly, set out concrete plans to improve the pay and status of the brilliant staff who work in FE - not just some but all.

Three Reforms for the White Paper

  1. First, the post-16 white paper should start with learners rather than structures and qualifications, establishing a clear, funded right-to-learn for every citizen, as a precondition for a more equal as well as a more productive society.
  2. Second, the white paper must for once and for all create a properly funded, national information and guidance (IAG) service through which anyone can get independent advice about their education and career options.
  3. And third, the white paper should place a new legal duty for all post-16 institutions to cooperate with each other to the benefit of learners in FE and HE. This alongside the right to learn would be transformative for those who need FE most.

Matt Waddup, University and College Union

'Revolutionary Forces'

In the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is easy to forget that there were wider revolutionary forces at work on the UK’s economy before the virus outbreak.

Issues such as Brexit, the rise of automation in the workplace, longer working lives, and poor UK productivity have brought into even sharper focus, education and skills. NCFE and Campaign for Learning (CfL), published the first in the series of ‘Revolutionary Forces’ discussion papers on 6 July 2020.

In this Revolutionary Forces series different perspectives and proposed reforms for the post-16 education and training system have been brought together in one pamphlet, from expert stakeholders, think-tanks and educational professionals.

Building on the recommendations outlined in the first paper for flexible reforms that support economic and social renewal, this new paper, "Reforms for a Revolutionary Post-16 White Paper", takes a deeper look at which areas need to be addressed.

The authors are:

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Fourth Industrial Revolution must be underpinned by the Fourth Educational Revolution
FE Voices
On Monday 20th August Andy Haldane talked of a ‘hollowing out’ of
OFSTED TO INSPECT LEVEL 6 AND 7 APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING PROVISION FROM 1 APRIL 2021
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson formally requests @OfstedNews to inspect degree and m
Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Prime Minister's plan to transform training and skills system
FE Voices
In a speech at @ExeterCollege on Tuesday morning (29 Sept) Prime Minis
Remote end-point assessments – there’s no need to be afraid
FE Voices
In the list of common phobias, examination and assessment nerves rates
PM’s plans for skills “the right first step” but more support will be needed
FE Voices
The Prime Minister’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, announced today (29
Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Education Secretary outlines new measures to help more people get the skills they need to get ahead
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson outlines new measures to help more people get the ski
Bigger Better Bolder - What should the Future of FE look like?
FE Voices
At @ukEdge we have been keen to keep the discussion going on how we ca
Colleges need investment and support, but with the right backing we are ready to deliver on the Prime Minister’s skills speech
FE Voices
@WCollegeGroup CEO welcomes @BorisJohnson's Lifetime Skills Guarantee
Gillian Keegan pledges to eliminate racism and to address racial inequalities in FE
FE Voices
#BlackHistoryMonth - Black @FELeadership Group (BFELG) welcomes the De
Boris' Lifetime Skills Guarantee is a welcome shot in the arm for the UK’s further education sector
FE Voices
@CoventryCollege preparing for acceleration of high student demand fro
Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Creative thinking needed to address vast skills and jobs challenges that lie ahead
FE Voices
Following the Government "Lifetime Skills Guarantee" announcement that
Small firms welcome skills announcement from PM and Migration Advisory Committee
FE Voices
Responding to the Prime Minister’s "Lifetime Skills Guarantee" speec

Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Hopwood Hall College
Hopwood Hall College has published a new article: Students feel the benefit as Higher Education flourishes at Hopwood Hall College and University Centre 3 hours 23 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 3 hours 39 minutes ago

We'll Figure it Out - Episode 5 with Valerie Hannon

We'll Figure it Out - Episode 5 with Valerie...

AMZ: https://buff.ly/3fhJRl5 Apple: https://buff.ly/3fh1qBL Kobo: https://buff.ly/2Ze6Nfd Google: https://buff.ly/30CdUhb A NEW SERIES OF...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 3 hours 40 minutes ago

From lectern to laptop: privacy and data protection best practice in the video conferencing era: A recent report by… https://t.co/y1r76ABsT6
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4982)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page