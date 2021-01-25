 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Kickstart 30 job threshold removed from 3rd Feb 2021 and over 120,000 jobs created so far

Details
Hits: 717

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Rishi Sunak in a Kickstart hoodie

The 30 job threshold for Kickstart is being removed from 3rd February 2021 and over 120,000 jobs have been created so far via the £2 Billion 16-24 year old employability programme.

MORE THAN 120,000 jobs for 16-24 year olds have now been created through the Government’s flagship Kickstart Scheme, it can be revealed today, as ministers have urged more employers to get involved.

The scheme, which has been underway since September, is helping to put young people who have been some of the hardest hit by the economic impact of the pandemic on the first rung of their career ladder. The start dates for these jobs vary but will all begin this year.

The Government will make it even simpler for employers of all sizes to benefit from joining the scheme by removing the limit requiring they create a minimum of 30 vacancies to apply directly. To ensure all job placements continue to be of a high quality, the Government will continue to apply rigorous checks on training support and finances.

Therese Coffey 100x100Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Thérèse Coffey said: 

“Kickstart has moved up a gear and I encourage employers to join us and invest in the next generation of talent by joining our Kickstart scheme.

“By removing the threshold of a minimum 30 jobs for direct applications, we are making it even simpler to get involved. 

“Now is the time to prepare for post-lockdown placements and employers will now have a choice to apply direct or through one of our 600 fantastic Kickstart gateways who may be locally connected or sector-specific providing that tailored support.”

Rishi Sunak 100x100Chancellor Rishi Sunak said:

 “Young people are among the hardest hit in times like these, which is why we’re doing everything we can to ensure they’re not left without hope and opportunity.

“The Kickstart Scheme is central to this. Since opening for applications last Autumn, we’ve worked with some of the most exciting companies to create more than 120,000 Kickstart jobs – which is a huge vote of confidence in our young people at a challenging time.

“With £2 billion available and no limit on the number of places, it's now easier than ever for businesses across Great Britain to take part. Join us as we harness the talents of the new generation of kickstarters.”

For those employers who want support to get involved with the scheme – they can continue to partner with one of our many Gateway organisations such as a Local Authority or Chamber of Commerce. Gateways can help provide a local connection and the necessary wrap around support which is a hallmark of Kickstart. DWP welcomes existing Gateways continuing to apply to add more jobs and employers over the life of the scheme.

An important step in rebalancing the skills system
FE Voices
The governmentâ€™s Skills for Jobs White paper is a positive sign of c
A Chef Lecture on an Educational Technology Journey
FE Voices
Educational technology (#EdTech) - just the mere mention is enough to
The Welsh College of the Future
FE Voices
@CollegeComm launches The College of the Future for Wales The Independ

Since applications opened in September, there are now more than 600 approved gateways covering many sectors and all parts of the country.

Referrals to the Kickstart Scheme will run until December 2021 and is expected to create hundreds of thousands of new job placements.

 New announcements from DWP on Kickstart:

  • From 3 February 2021, employers will be able to apply to the Kickstart Scheme without a minimum threshold of 30 jobs.
  • With so many Gateways already approved, DWP are closing applications for new Gateways this week - but businesses that wish to sign up with the support of an existing Gateway will still be able to do so.

Sector Response to the Kickstart announcements: 

Responding to the announcement that the UK government is to change the structure of its Kickstart scheme application process, Craig Beaumont, Chief of External Affairs at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said:

“Kickstart is a vital scheme to help young people suffering unemployment to gain workplace experience and develop new skills at a time when job opportunities are in short supply. Small businesses are ideal environments to develop and nurture the talent of tomorrow’s workforce.

“From the outset, back in September, FSB pressed the government for a direct route for small businesses with one or two kickstart roles to apply. That this finally looks possible is positive, and better late than never.  

“At the same time, it is imperative that the government focuses immediately on unsticking the blockages stopping young people starting placements with those small businesses already in the system.

“There are many thousands of roles already approved for small firms through the intermediary route, which until now has been the only way to access the scheme for a business offering fewer than 30 placements.  

“Despite headline figures, delays in the current system have meant only a small number of roles have gone to JobCentre Plus and even fewer young people have yet made it through to work in a small business. The government must scale this, and fast.

“The longer a young person goes without workplace experience, the worse it is for both their wellbeing and future job prospects. The focus must be firmly on getting good quality placements in ready-and-willing small businesses up and running swiftly. The single best way for a young person to get a good start in the world of work is through real-world experience.

“We are pleased that the Department for Work and Pensions has reaffirmed its support for the continuation of FSB’s own Kickstart gateway alongside intermediary provider Adecco Working Ventures. This ensures a plurality of options for small businesses, including those who require professional help to make sure placement holders receive a gold-plated level of support and development.

“It is in small businesses where the overwhelming number of jobs are to be found as we look towards economic recovery. Development of both Kickstart and future employment support must be designed from the outset with a firm focus on helping small employers do what they do best – getting people into work and serving their communities.” 

The Co-Chairs of the Young Employment Group (YEG) highlight the importance of ensuring young people receive quality support and work placement experiences, and call for the Government to commit to extending the scheme past the December application deadline. 

The YEG co-chairs are: Samantha Windett (Director of Policy, Impetus), Tony Wilson (Director, Institute for Employment Studies), Richard Rigby (Head of Policy and Public Affairs, The Prince’s Trust), Laura-Jane Rawlings (Chief Executive Officer, Youth Employment UK), Anna Smee (Chief Executive Officer, Youth Futures Foundation).

“Today the Government announced a removal of the minimum number of job placements an employer must create to apply to the Kickstart Scheme.  

"Smaller employers may need help in knowing where to turn to for quality employability support, to reduce the administrative burden on SMEs, and spend the additional £1500 effectively to help move young people into sustained work. The Government also needs to ensure that the placements being approved are quality opportunities for young people in the geographies and sectors where they are most needed.

"The latest numbers of young people on Kickstart show that many employers have had no choice but to delay their placements given the continuing disruption of lockdowns. Logistically, it will be very challenging for businesses to meet the intended number of placements in such a reduced period.  Extending Kickstart beyond December will give all employers engaged in the scheme the time they need to fulfil their plans and offer thousands more young people the opportunity of employment.” 

Elizabeth Taylor 100x100Elizabeth Taylor, CEO, ERSA - Employment Related Services Association said

"The employment support sector has worked diligently on Kickstart developing opportunities through community based Gateways.

"ERSA forums with 325 attendees have developed a community of good practice and shared expertise and knowledge drawn from the collective experience of getting young people into sustained employment. A key theme has been the wrap around support to make sure young people take up the right opportunity, get the right in work support, and stay in work after the Kickstart 6 months. For many organisations there has been 5 months investment in making Kickstart the best it can be whilst waiting for DWP to process applications.

"Many recommendations from this group of experts have been ignored, but the Kickstart Forum has continued, and has a bank of approved Gateway offers and portfolios of relevant quality opportunities. This experience should be harnessed and applauded – we are here to make Kickstart work."

Ronel Lehmann 100x100Ronel Lehmann, Founder and Chief Executive, Finito, The Employability Experts said:

“There have been many demands that the Government is not doing enough to get young people into meaningful employment. Today’s news shows that Kickstart has accelerated forward much faster with automatic transmission. I applaud Rishi Sunak, evolution not revolution, always brings results. Removing the cap on the threshold will spur on the initiative.” 

Jane Hickie 20Dec 100x100Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) CEO, Jane Hickie said:

“With less than 2,000 young people actually starting a placement and a £2bn budget behind the programme, it is hardly a surprise that the threshold has been lifted.  

"AELP’s concern is that the government’s need for Kickstart to be a success is crowding out any concerted drive to create more apprenticeships where the financial incentives for employers are less attractive.  Actual training is still not required on Kickstart and if we are really serious on helping young people gain sustainable employment during this recession, ministers need to level up the employer incentives for apprenticeships where high quality training is required under each sector standard.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

An important step in rebalancing the skills system
FE Voices
The government’s Skills for Jobs White paper is a positive sign of c
A Chef Lecture on an Educational Technology Journey
FE Voices
Educational technology (#EdTech) - just the mere mention is enough to
The Welsh College of the Future
FE Voices
@CollegeComm launches The College of the Future for Wales The Independ
4 Best Practices for Managing a Remote or Hybrid Workforce
FE Voices
The pandemic has disrupted companies on a global scale and across many
Long-term funding key to new further education plans
FE Voices
The government's new #SkillsforJobs White Paper is welcome - but long-
5 Easy Ways to Change Company Culture in the Workplace
FE Voices
If you are in the top management or are part of the company’s recrui
Providing a secure and seamless online student experience has never been more crucial
FE Voices
How is @EdinburghNapier University using technology to deliver industr
How can learners with SEND benefit from the new digital entitlement?
FE Voices
What does it mean for learners with special educational needs and disa
UK Regional Labour Market Outlook: Evaluating 2020 and Anticipating 2021
FE Voices
The year 2020 was quite unlike any we have ever experienced, and the e
CRISIS IN THE CLASSROOM: 350% SPIKE IN DEMAND FOR TEACHER MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT CAUSED BY PANDEMIC
FE Voices
Teachers stretched to the limit, struggling to cope with the COVID-19
Review of Post-18 Education Augar Review, PQA consultation and TEF Outcomes as more education reforms announced
FE Voices
As a part of the Skills For Jobs White Paper launched earlier today, D
Skills for Jobs White Paper is launched - Sector Response
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson launches the #SkillsforJobs #FEWhitePaper - New Colle

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 9 hours

Mental Health and developing Resilience

Overview This is a dynamic, high quality session which will provide professionals a space to explore their awareness of what mental health is. It...

  • Wednesday, 17 February 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 10 hours 33 minutes ago

LBC Natasha Devon talks to David Gallagher CEO of NCFE about the UK Mental Fitness mission with Fika

LBC Natasha Devon talks to David Gallagher CEO...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 34 minutes ago

The Future of EdTech: The aim of this online conference is to help attendees reflect on the positives of the last t… https://t.co/hWxbVGYjCQ
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5271)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page