 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Costs of lost schooling could amount to hundreds of billions in the long-run

Details
Hits: 497
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Luke Sibieta

Luke Sibieta, Research Fellow @TheIFS, sets out the potential long-run costs of lost schooling: 

As a result of the pandemic, children across the UK are likely to lose at least half a year of normal, in person schooling. In the absence of a massive policy response, the long-run effects of this learning loss are likely to be substantial. 

The figures are extremely large and are not intended as precise estimates. Instead, they are intended to illustrate the scale of potential costs and risks we face, and the economic rationale for a massive national plan to address this crisis. 

Key findings include: 

  • By February half-term, children across the UK will have lost at least half a year of normal, in person schooling. This would increase to two thirds of a year if schools weren’t to reopen as normal until Easter 
  • Early evidence already suggests this loss of schooling is contributing to lower educational progress and skills, particularly for disadvantaged pupils 
  • Existing evidence on returns to schooling would imply a long-run loss in earnings of £350bn
  • If by some miracle, the efforts by schools, teachers, children, parents and charities allowed us to mitigate 75% of this effect, the total loss would still be £90bn 
  • A large amount of these negative effects are likely to be borne by children from lower-income families, resulting in a likely rise in inequality over the long-run 
  • A massive injection of resources is likely to be required to help pupils properly catch up 
  • A useful benchmark to judge these plans is the normal cost of half a year of schooling, about £30 billion across the UK 
  • So far, governments across the UK have allocated about £1.5bn towards the cost of catch-up. This is highly unlikely to be sufficient to help pupils catch-up or prevent inequalities from widening.

Luke Sibieta, Research Fellow at the Institute for Fiscal Studies:

"A loss of over half a year of normal schooling is likely to have far-reaching long-run consequences. We will all be less productive, poorer, have less money to spend on public services, more unequal and we may be less happy and healthy as a result. Standard evidence on the returns to schooling would imply a total loss of £350bn, or £90bn under incredibly optimistic assumptions. The inescapable conclusion is that lost learning represents a gigantic long-term risk for future prosperity, the public finances, the future path of inequality and well-being.” 

"We therefore need a policy response that is appropriate to the scale of the problem. One useful benchmark is the £30bn it normally costs for half a year of schooling in the UK. That doesn't mean we need to spend that much. But is does strongly suggest that the £1.5 billion allocated across the UK so far doesn't even start to match the scale of the challenge. A much larger policy response would allow us to consider radical and properly resourced ways to help pupils catch-up." 

Sector Response

Matt Hood 100x100Matt Hood, Principal at Oak National Academy, said:  

“The evidence is increasingly clear. Despite schools’ valiant efforts, the sheer scale and complexity of the pandemic has left pupils significantly behind where we’d normally expect them to be.  

Yet again, it is the most disadvantaged families who have been hit hardest. At Oak National Academy we’ve worked hard to make sure our lessons are available and accessible for every pupil, no matter their background, and our website is free from any data charges. 

“Alongside plans for a safe return to school, we need a long-term, national effort to turn the tide on lost learning. We need to support teachers to identify the gaps that each pupil has and make sure they have the resources, funding and help to support them to catch up.”

Paul Edmonds reflects on the hair and beauty route review
FE Voices
@PaulEdmonds217 reflects on the Hair and Beauty route @IFAtechedThe ha
What role can technology play in narrowing the cloud skills gap in the UK as the nation moves online?
FE Voices
Cloud computing has become increasingly important to the UKâ€™s fastes
Can the UK Skills Gap Be Bridged Online? A Look Back at the Education Challenges of 2020
FE Voices
Teaching has been dealt a huge blow by the coronavirus pandemic, with

James Turner 100x100James Turner, CEO of the Sutton Trust said:

“Today’s useful research from the IFS gives further weight to our own findings on the long-term impact of the pandemic on children. It is clear that these months of disruption to young people’s education will have repercussions for many years to come.

“The IFS is absolutely right to call for substantially more education funding to address the major issues coming out of this crisis. But it is absolutely crucial that this is targeted towards disadvantaged pupils who have been the worst hit by the pandemic. We know the attainment gap will widen as a result of school closures, limiting social mobility chances for a generation of young people. As a start, the pupil premium should be boosted this year to help schools catch up, through allocating an additional £400 to every low income student.  And it should be a given that every youngster has access to a digital device and a good internet connection while classrooms are closed.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Paul Edmonds reflects on the hair and beauty route review
FE Voices
@PaulEdmonds217 reflects on the Hair and Beauty route @IFAtechedThe ha
What role can technology play in narrowing the cloud skills gap in the UK as the nation moves online?
FE Voices
Cloud computing has become increasingly important to the UK’s fastes
The impact that high-quality apprenticeships have on employers, employees and the creative sector
FE Voices
Bauer’s Technical Education Learn and Apply Philosophy With the laun
Transforming the National Careers Service: What does the Skills for Jobs White Paper really mean?
FE Voices
The latest #SkillsforJobs White Paper outlines what’s going to be a
Can the UK Skills Gap Be Bridged Online? A Look Back at the Education Challenges of 2020
FE Voices
Teaching has been dealt a huge blow by the coronavirus pandemic, with
An important step in rebalancing the skills system
FE Voices
The government’s Skills for Jobs White paper is a positive sign of c
250,000 fewer 16–24-year-olds in work as unemployment reaches nearly 5%
FE Voices
@ONS labour market stats - unemployment rate nearing 5% and 250,000 fe
Who would talk to a chatbot about their career?
FE Voices
As COVID-19 disruptions deepen, careers and employability advisers are
Education Secretary speech to Education Policy Institute on remote learning
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson addresses the Education Policy Institute on remote le
Employers offering traineeships will receive £1,000 bonus for every trainee they take on with up to a maximum of 10 trainees
FE Voices
Employers can now apply for a £1000 cash boost to help them take on n
GCSEs should be replaced by digital assessments
FE Voices
New @EDSKthinktank report on the future of #GCSEs On the day that Ofqu
New report on the mental health and wellbeing of Generation Z
FE Voices
New study by @EduPolicyInst and @PrincesTrust on the mental health of

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. yesterday

Evan Spiegel Inspiring the Future @Davos

Evan Spiegel Inspiring the Future @Davos

Evan Spiegel, Co-founder and CEO Snap Inc inspiring young people in Davos27th January 2021

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

RT @FENews: Surging demand for data science skills in 2021: Latest research from @LeWagonLondon discovers organisations are looking to sign…
View Original Tweet

James Patefield
James Patefield has published a new article: Women in Engineering: A Level Playing Field? 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5289)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page