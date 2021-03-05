 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Rebuilding Post-16 Education around Mental Fitness

Details
Hits: 617

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Nick Bennett, Fika

Mental Fitness after lockdown 

As the dust settles and we assess life after lockdown, we will need to equip today's learners with the skills they need to rebuild the economy, culture and society. Further education and post-16 education will play a vital role in this rebuilding - 'ensuring more people can gain the skills they need to get ahead' as the Skills Minister notes.

We believe that building Mental Fitness and mental health literacy are crucial to supporting learners through challenging transitions, equipping them with the emotional resources they need to flourish in their studies and in the future. It is a 'skills' gap that we believe is as stark as the 9 million working-age adults presenting with low literacy or numeracy skills and the same number lacking basic digital skills (Plan for an Adult Skills and Lifelong Learning Revolution, Education Committee). It presents as much risk, if not more, to our individual and collective futures, and should be as central to any plans for education reform.

Mental Health Skills 

Mental health education and mental health literacy are skills that often make or break careers as well as enabling academic success - yet training and supporting learners in confidence, positivity, focus, motivation, connection and the ability to manage stress are not a normal or systematic part of education. Our work with education partners over the past three years, including a randomised control trial, demonstrates that mental fitness exercises deliver statistically significant uplifts in student self-efficacy, positive emotion and life satisfaction during the challenging six-week transition into university. Our approach was effective in reducing students' negative emotion, preventing the mental health decline which often occurs during transitions (see control group in graphs).

pic_1_fika.jpgpic-2-fika.jpg

Sustainable Mental Fitness

Critically we would argue that mental fitness approaches like Fika's present a new, far more sustainable solution to the nation's mental health needs. As we have with the physical health spectrum, the reactive and crisis services need to be in place first: we must build hospitals before we build the gyms. Now that we have the crisis services in place at the bottom of the hill, isn't it time we looked uphill at prevention, and built the gyms to help our young people be future-fit?

The question we should ask is how can we scale mental health education, giving people the autonomy to build their own mental fitness and in doing so transform society and the economy? Training more nurses and recruiting more counsellors for campuses is not sustainable.

Grasping At The Root of the Student Mental Health Crisis
FE Voices
The Student Mental Health CrisisÂ Covid-19 has exacerbated the fundame
How apprenticeship employers struggle with social mobility, and what we can do about it.
FE Voices
During National Apprenticeship Week 2021 #NAW2021, Amazing Apprentices
The Budgetâ€™s promise for FE funding is welcomed, but more understanding of our sector is needed
FE Voices
Bill Jones, Deputy CEO at @LuminateEdGroupp and Principal at @leedscit

Technology and data science offer us the ability to create impact at scale, fast. When empowered with technology, the education system has not just the ability, but we believe the responsibility to collaborate more, to embrace rapid adoption, and to scale mental fitness skills development, setting ourselves the target of three years rather than 30 years for nationwide reach.

We will be conducting nationwide research to assess UK learners' average mental fitness literacy levels, and the implications for their (and our) collective futures. We will continue to roll out our 7 Skills of Mental Fitness Curriculum across the FE sector. And we will be calling for Mental Fitness skills development to be incorporated into government's plans for the future of education and lifelong learning.

Recommendations

Our vision for the next three years is for Mental Fitness to be embedded into education for all, with tech as an enabler.

Recommendation 1

The government should embed mental fitness into education. Ministers and policy should reframe solutions for mental health, from an area that involves reactive, health-based solutions, to a basic and universal educational requirement - embedding mental fitness into our education system.

Recommendation 2

The Department for Education should make mental health literacy and mental fitness skills universal across post-16 education.

Recommendation 3

The Department for Education and the education stakeholders should work together to embrace technology at rapid scale to embed mental health fitness across post-16 education.

Nick Bennett, Fika

Understanding and Overcoming a Mental Health Crisis in 2021

This article is from the new publication Understanding and Overcoming a Mental Health Crisis in 2021: issues for post-16 education, employment, the world of work and retirement’. 

Some of the issues and concerns for mental health discussed existed prior to the pandemic, but Covid-19 has caused additional pressures on young people and adults. 

The authors make specific recommendations to support apprentices and students at colleges, university and in adult learning, as well as people in and out of work.

The important role of education, lifelong learning and good work in promoting mental wellbeing and reducing mental health problems is also addressed. 

Published by the Campaign for Learning, it brings together sixteen specialists from mental health and post-16 education and employment to set out what needs to be done to prevent or limit a mental health crisis in 2021. 

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Budget 2021 sets path for recovery - Sector Reaction
FE Voices
In a #Budget which ‘meets the moment’, the Chancellor @RishiSunak
Why Your Employability Skills are the Key to Landing a Graduate Job
FE Voices
While you may have graduated from university with a great degree, this
Supporting the Mental Health of Mature Higher Education Students
FE Voices
Assumed Resilience Mature students in higher education are defined as
Education Secretary speech to FED National Education Summit
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson addresses the Foundation for Education Development (@
Grasping At The Root of the Student Mental Health Crisis
FE Voices
The Student Mental Health Crisis Covid-19 has exacerbated the fundame
How can apprenticeships help the next generation of environmentalists?
FE Voices
For National Careers Week, @IFATEched spoke to James Ennis, who is a m
How apprenticeship employers struggle with social mobility, and what we can do about it.
FE Voices
During National Apprenticeship Week 2021 #NAW2021, Amazing Apprentices
Creating a Whole University Approach to Mental Health
FE Voices
Good Mental Health for Everyone The Covid-19 pandemic is normalising
The Budget’s promise for FE funding is welcomed, but more understanding of our sector is needed
FE Voices
Bill Jones, Deputy CEO at @LuminateEdGroupp and Principal at @leedscit
Protecting the Mental Health of Young and Adult Apprentices
FE Voices
Climbing the Agenda Mental health has always been a topic high on the
Spring Budget boost for apprenticeships would be welcome, but SMEs MUST seize this opportunity now
FE Voices
Increasing incentives for SME businesses and sole traders to invest in
Build Back Better: Our plan for growth
FE Voices
As @RishiSunak announces the #Budget2021, @BorisJohnson today (3 Mar)

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 10 hours 14 minutes ago

Digifest 2021 expo orientation

Digifest 2021 expo orientation

Get a first look at the Digifest 2021 expo area, as well as useful information on how to move around and explore the interactive elements.

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 15 minutes ago

RT @FENews: The three things Rishi Sunak needs to address in his March Budget: Senior IFS Research Economist Jonathan Cribb looks at the Ch…
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: ESMT Berlin launches Global Online MBA Program 13 hours 24 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5453)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page