 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Leading engineer calls for a more feminine future for the field

Details
Hits: 259
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Just 29% of the UK's manufacturing and engineering workforce made up of women - International Women in Engineering day #WomenInEngineering #INWED #INWED21 

According to a recent survey, just 29% of the UK’s manufacturing and engineering workforce is made up of women. Now, while this highlights a step in the right direction when compared to figures from previous years, leading multi-disciplinary engineering firm, adi Group, believes more must be done to secure the industry’s workforce for tomorrow.

And with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continuing to present challenges and cause shifts for organisations and employees alike, the Group welcomes this year’s Women in Engineering Day theme, Engineering Heroes, as a chance to celebrate its contributions thus far, as well as set the tone for the industry moving forward.

James Sopwith, Group Strategic Account Director, explains the progress:

“At adi Group, we are continuing to make it our mission to ensure that women in engineering is the norm. Some of our most talented engineers are women and that alone is a cause to celebrate.

“We now live in a world where women can do just as good a job as a man, and we shouldn’t be seeing or hearing about any woman, or anybody for that matter, experiencing discrimination or inequality.”

With that in mind, adi Group provide accessible educational programmes for young girls seeking a career in the field. The firm now offers two apprenticeship programmes, a Pre-Apprenticeship Scheme and the Apprentice Academy, helping the younger generation become the engineers of tomorrow.

Engineering Heroes - Abbie Beaver, who at age 17, named one of the top female engineers in the country by the prestigious Women’s Engineering Society 

As part of its 2018 intake, adi welcomed its first female trade apprentice, Abbie Beaver, who now works as a mechanical engineer.

Beginning her career in fabrication and welding, Abbie was one of the youngest people in the workplace and has continued to have a positive impact on both the business and aspiring female engineers.

So much so that she was previously recognised as one of the Women’s Engineering Society’s top 50 women engineers in the UK. Now, Abbie hopes to inspire other young girls and women to pursue a career in the field.

She said, “We grow up constrained to the idea that engineering is a man’s job. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. There are so many opportunities to grow both personally and professionally within the field, which women are just as capable of pursuing.

“I think it all comes down to debunking any myths and false perceptions early on in our education, which is why I am a strong advocate of the company’s apprenticeship opportunities. They enabled me to see to the reality of life as an engineer, which was far from the oily rags and labour-intensive images I had in my head. Thanks to this opportunity, I am now a qualified mechanical engineer who loves what I do.

Redefining productivity this World Productivity Day 2021
Featured Voices
Today is #WorldProductivityDay. Celebrated annually, the day provides
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kirklees College today to discuss the FE Professional Development Grant pilots
Featured Voices
Prime Minister @BorisJohnson visits @kirkleescollegePrime Minister Bor
Why higher education must evolve to support the hybrid workplace
Featured Voices
The global pandemic has impacted all corners of society, but higher ed

“I would highly recommend the job, and in particular the apprenticeship scheme, to any girl out there.”

Abbie isn’t the only success story to come from the firm’s commitment to the industry’s inclusive future either. In fact, Caitlyn Kett-Davies, another apprentice taken on through adi’s educational scheme, is playing an instrumental role in the automotive wing of the business, working with household names across the country with the approval process of their equipment.

Similarly, Melissa Britchford, works for the Group as a test and inspection engineer. With numerous years of experience as a female in the field, Melissa has some advice to offer prospective talent.

“A career in engineering can be incredibly rewarding, but you do need to have thick skin. The job is still seen as something only men do by society, so site visits can sometimes evoke unpleasant comments from people who don’t think you belong or know what you are doing.

“However, with adi’s full support when it comes to training and development, you know you can always look forward to that feeling of satisfaction once you prove these people wrong by getting the job done - and to a high standard at that.

“There are also many aspects of the role where being female works in our favour. For example, I have worked on projects for vulnerable women, who appreciate having a female they can call on, as well as others where my smaller body frame has enabled me to get into spaces an average sized man couldn’t.

“So, like most roles, there are pros and cons, but don’t let the false belief that engineering is a man’s job stop you from pursuing a career in the field.”

A more feminine future

adi hopes that by celebrating the success of its female engineers of the present, it can set the tone for the industry going forward. Fortunately, there is demand in the field when it comes to jobs, however, its skills gap is no secret.

James explains, “With the STEM skills gap looming over us, adi’s apprenticeship programmes are a step towards securing a sustainable future for the industry. However, if more focus isn’t given to female careers, we are essentially, missing half of the potential pool of talent. And this will only delay any headway we have made with attempting to close the gap.”

This notion is one that is backed by Boris Johnson as he spoke at the recent G7 summit, with a statement that suggested the post-covid world needs to be more feminine if it is to avoid intensifying any gender inequalities within society.

James adds, “While all attention is turned to rebuilding the pandemic-stricken workforce, females cannot be ignored. We urge our colleagues and industry peers to make similar commitments, too. Women have a lot to give and should be encouraged to follow their ambitions like everyone else.”

About the author, James Sopwith:

James has worked in the manufacturing sector for over 25 years. A graduate mechanical engineer, he began his career as an engineering designer within the automotive industry, progressing through production management, into senior management and then managing director positions.

Joining multi-disciplined engineering services company adi Group in 2008, his current role is as Group Strategic Account Director, as well as being Managing Director of adi Projects - a division which encompasses the 360 degree turnkey and self-delivery mantra of the adi Group. Wielding a full spectrum of capabilities, the business manages every aspect of an engineering project from the pre-feasibility and project definition stages right through to construction, commissioning and final hand-over.

James is passionate about closing the engineering skills gap, and to this end he heads up the Group’s pre-apprenticeship program for 14 to 16 year olds. Taking up 10% of the children’s GCSE curriculum time, the programme has delivered strong success for adi in its overall commitment to skills development, with apprentices now representing over 7% of its 600+ workforce.

Moving FE Forward Together | 1pm-4pm LIVE NOW!

You may also be interested in these articles:

Redefining productivity this World Productivity Day 2021
Featured Voices
Today is #WorldProductivityDay. Celebrated annually, the day provides
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kirklees College today to discuss the FE Professional Development Grant pilots
Featured Voices
Prime Minister @BorisJohnson visits @kirkleescollegePrime Minister Bor
Universities Minister at Going Global Conference
Featured Voices
Universities Minister @MichelleDonelan spoke to the @BritishCouncil's
Brexit a double-edged sword for the UK labour market
Featured Voices
Five years from the seismic Brexit referendum of June 2016, the UK lab
Vocational training and education changed forever due to the pandemic
Featured Voices
A complete return to pre-pandemic TVET policy and practice is unlikely
Good for ME Good for FE is launched
Featured Voices
FE partnership launches community action drive to raise £1m of social
What students, teachers, parents and carers think and feel about assessments this year in the wake of the pandemic
Featured Voices
@Ofqual has a statutory duty to promote public confidence in regulated
Why higher education must evolve to support the hybrid workplace
Featured Voices
The global pandemic has impacted all corners of society, but higher ed
How Training Providers can prepare Apprentices for EPA
Featured Voices
@1stforEPA - Preparing for end point assessment (EPA) is a large part
Today is the deadline for submission of teacher assessed grades, this year it's personal
Featured Voices
Today (18 Jun) is the deadline for submission of teacher assessed grad
The Green Economy: Digging Deeper Into Employer Demand for Green Jobs Across the UK Regions
Featured Voices
In our previous Shedding Light on the Labour Market, we looked at the
Urgent apprenticeship reform necessary to prevent disadvantaged young people suffering double Covid blow
Featured Voices
@TheNFER have launched a new report: Putting Apprenticeships to Work f

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5803)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page