 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Parents are not stepping back from their children's education

Details
Hits: 498

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Emma Slater, Director of Education, GCSEPod

School was not out this summer! 

Parents want the best for their children in every aspect of their lives and this is especially true when it comes to their education.  We have all heard stories about the extreme lengths parents have gone to to get their child into a certain school.  From bidding wars on houses in the right catchment area to paying through the nose for tutors to get them through their 11+.

Making sure your child went to a good school was, by and large, the single most important aspect of a parent’s involvement in their child’s education.  Having achieved this, many parents relaxed, knowing that other than helping out with the odd bit of homework over the dinner table, their children’s education was in the hands of education professionals.

The pandemic changed all of this, and parents were forced to dive headfirst into their children’s education and take on a level of responsibility for it they never would have anticipated previously. They saw behind the curtain and they are now better informed than ever before on what their children are learning about, and crucially, how well they are learning it.

During the summer holidays, GCSEPod wanted to help students who felt behind with their studies after all the disruption they have faced, so we designed a SummerPod programme to help students boost their confidence ahead of the autumn term starting.  We ran student sessions on topics such as ‘How to stop being busy and start being productive’ and parent sessions on subjects like ‘The science behind effective learning.”

We anticipated a certain level of uptake but what we did not foresee was the huge reaction our offering would get from parents.  It is clear to us that having had to take on direct responsibility for making sure their children kept up with their studies, parents remain heavily invested in their education. 

Our SummerPodpage on our website was viewed over 18,000 times between the start of June and the end of August and our GCSEPod Twitter profile got more visits over the summer months than when schools were in session!  It’s clear that parents are not simply washing their hands of responsibility for their children’s progress just because schools are returning to somewhat normal service.  Before the pandemic, many parents were content for teachers to be fully accountable for their child’s education but now having been so heavily involved, they clearly still feel that they need to be a central part of it.

Will Quince launches Â£12 million Transformation Fund for Family Hubs
Featured Voices
#ImplementingFamilyHubs - Children's Minister @WillQuince addresses th
City & Guilds announce first female Chair - Dr Ann Limb CBE DL
Featured Voices
First woman appointed as Chair at City & Guilds (@cityandguilds)Ci
Impetus warns against squandering new education catch up budget on unprovenâ€¯intervention
Featured Voices
Existing data fails to support lengthening the school dayâ€¯as a means

The impact on parents from being thrown in home educating has largely been forgotten.  There was rightly a focus on how this affected children and more widely there was a lot of discussion about how schools and teachers delivered their services remotely.  However, the fact that parents were just made to wade in and figure out how to be the bridge between their offspring and their education has largely been overlooked.

Parents who were used to receiving a report, a few grades and popping over for parents evening once a year, safe in the knowledge that professionals were handling things, are now embedded in their children’s educational journey in a way they never were before, and they don’t seem to feel that they can just remove themselves.

There has been a lot of commentary around the idea that parents are now more appreciative of teachers and the job they do.  However, going forward it seems like teachers may also need to adjust to parents being more involved in their children’s education.   They have more understanding of how it works on the ground now and they may have more comments and questions than they did previously.

It’s a good thing that parents are keen to be more involved in their children’s education as getting parents engaged in their child’s education is one of the most powerful factors for improving outcomes.   It could have been the case that, given the option to abdicate their responsibility to their learning that parents happily took it.  However, the information we received from our SummerPod  programme shows this is not the case.  School was certainly not out for summer and it seems that parent’s closer connectionin their children’s education is here to stay.

Emma Slater, Director of Education, GCSEPod

Emma spent over ten years as a high performing Lead Teacher and Head of English in London, she was also an English Consultant for The Tauheedal Trust (now Star) and The PiXL Club.  Emma has had her work on Key Stage 3 English published by Harper Collins and also spent some time at the BBC and think tank Policy Exchange. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Will Quince launches £12 million Transformation Fund for Family Hubs
Featured Voices
#ImplementingFamilyHubs - Children's Minister @WillQuince addresses th
Nigel Huddleston pledges to create and expand youth facilities and level up opportunities in left behind areas through the Youth Investment Fund
Featured Voices
#YWW21 - Nigel Huddleston's (@HuddlestonNigel) key-note speech to the
#FutureOfAssessment with David Gallagher | Episode 5
Featured Voices
In this episode, the latest in the series, host Gavin O’Meara invite
UN predicts 24 million new jobs with a focus on sustainable practice and enforcement could be created by 2030
Featured Voices
Sustainable Jobs: The Environment Takes Priority 2020 was a disaster f
2021 Autumn Budget: Five key takeaways
Featured Voices
Rishi Sunak’s Budget signals a significant step-change for the Gover
City & Guilds announce first female Chair - Dr Ann Limb CBE DL
Featured Voices
First woman appointed as Chair at City & Guilds (@cityandguilds)Ci
Ableism in the Workplace: We Need to Stop Limiting Talent
Featured Voices
Racism and sexism are terms we are all very familiar with and encompas
Supporting Care Leavers Through University
Featured Voices
This week is national care leavers week in the UK, where we celebrate
Crucial Leadership Skills for Future Generations
Featured Voices
Around 79% of employees would quit a job in which they did not feel du
As COP26 looms, companies must get to grips with the fact that the key to going green successfully is to involve the workforce at every level
Featured Voices
The delegates to #COP26 next month (November) have bought their ticket
Impetus warns against squandering new education catch up budget on unproven intervention
Featured Voices
Existing data fails to support lengthening the school day as a means
Black History Month – ‘We still have a long way to go to bridge the equality gap’
Featured Voices
To mark #BlackHistoryMonth this October, Isatu Taylor, Curriculum Lead

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 31 minutes ago

RT @TomBewick: FAB2021 @AwardingBodies already breaking records: ? Two Ministers speaking ? Former Skills Minister ? Four quals regulator…
View Original Tweet

Vanessa Skinner
Vanessa Skinner has published a new article: Zest Quest Asia Panasonic Autumn Challenge finalists announced 11 hours 4 minutes ago
MIRA Technology Institute
MIRA Technology Institute has published a new article: Business Boost For Employability Through Supported Internships 15 hours 12 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6236)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page