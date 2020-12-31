 
ClassBento has launched a series of at-home artisan online classes and craft boxes to support home learning

Details
ClassBento Gnocchi workshop

Best things to do from home in lockdown – #ClassBento home delivery boxes with live classes 

As we move into the latest lockdown, ClassBento has launched a series of at-home artisan online classes and craft boxes here in the UK.        

Here are some of the top classes coming up in January: 

ClassBento connects anyone looking to try new experiences with top Australian and UK based artisans, creators and foodies. Experience a photography class in front of Sydney Opera House, learn how to punch needle cockatoos or paint and sip in a virtual art class, with this unique website for creativity.  

All designed to promote wellbeing, there are hundreds of classes to choose from, including the ClassBento LiveBox Classes which include a craft box with all the materials you need, delivered to your door in time for the live streaming class. As we are all spending more time indoors, ClassBento’s live online classes make it as easy as possible to try a new activity or have a fun virtual social activity together. 

Get everything you need to learn how to make vegan chocolate truffles with family-owned Manchester based chocolatier R&M Fine Chocolate or try your hand at a gin tasting from Bristol distillery, 6 O’clock Gin. All live stream classes with kits delivered to your door can be booked on ClassBento.co.uk. You can also bring some Aussie joy to your home with a range of Oz experiences, including a photography masterclass live from Sydney Opera House or learning to punch needle a Cockatoo. 

ClassBento is supporting UK artists and makers who have had to limit their usual physical classes due to social distancing restrictions. Now they can offer the same memorable experience via live streaming as if you were in the studio with them. ClassBento’s new free delivery service ensures that you’ll be able to enjoy all the benefits of their workshops without compromising your health and the health of others. 

Perfect to learn a new activity during isolation, celebrate an occasion or as a Christmas gift for a loved one there are hundreds of classes to choose from or, if you can’t decide, there is also the option of choosing an artisan experience gift card. 

ClassBento was founded in 2016 by Brit, John Tabari and Australian Iain Wang while they were working together in Australia. Engaging in arts and crafts have been proven to strengthen the brain’s resilience to depression and decrease stress levels. With the current pandemic, there’s never been a more important time to stay mentally active and socially connected.Tabari, from Newcastle, was inspired to start ClassBento after watching his grandmother struggle with dementia and Alzheimer’s and ClassBento is committed to helping support those with dementia by donating to Dementia UK with every class booking. 

Talking about the UK launch, CEO and Co-Founder of ClassBento, John Tabari said:

“This pandemic means it’s more important than ever to stay socially and mentally active and support our local community of artists and makers. Our incredible live-stream teachers’ workshops have been instrumental in helping to keep friends and families connected during lockdown in Australia and the time felt right to now bring these to the UK too. We hope we can do our bit to help friends, workmates and families with kids keep connected and stay stimulated during lockdowns.”.

ClassBento, Australia’s favourite place for artisan experiences, has now launched in the UK. We connect thousands of students with local artisans and makers who teach fun workshops across the country. Choose from hundreds of creative workshops and wellbeing activities including art, craft, cocktail and cooking experiences taught by the UK and Australia’s best local makers. ClassBento is on a social mission to improve the wellbeing of Britons one workshop at a time.

