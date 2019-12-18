Fast growth #EdTech company Atom Learning strengthens team with two senior appointments

Fast growth London-based edtech company Atom Learning has announced two senior appointments, as the company accelerates expansion in the UK and internationally. David Joerring joins Atom Learning to lead the company’s business development and growth team. He comes from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) where he was a strategy consultant, with a particular focus on working with the public sector and government.

Meanwhile Tom Digby has joined the company as lead developer. He will be supporting Atom Learning as the company expands the tech team. He will lead digital architecture and design. He is a highly proficient react developer with eight years experience as a front end developer. He comes from the Stylist Group where he was the head of digital product.

Atom Learning uses AI to transform educational outcomes. With ambitions to become the Netflix of education, it is an adaptive learning platform, using machine learning to determine the optimal learning pathway for children at key stage 2. The new appointments will drive the development of its innovative learning platform, Atom Prime. The company is witnessing 50% growth month on month.

According to co-founder Jake O’Keeffe: “I am delighted to announce these senior hires as we rapidly scale our platform within the education sector. David brings fantastic experience within public sector and government as we look to develop our offering across the UK State sector and overseas. Meanwhile Tom’s huge experience in digital product development will be invaluable as we ensure Atom Prime becomes a vital component for schools looking to build excellence in results for key stage 2. Both of these appointments will help us develop our mission to democratise learning.”

The headcount has trebled in the past three months, with Atom Learning expanding into the UK State sector, following a trial in the independent sector - over 250 Preparatory Schools now use the platform. It is also undergoing an international expansion, now operating across Asia, Africa and the Middle East and was shortlisted for AI Business of the Year at the National Business Awards last month.

