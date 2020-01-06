 
Ufi VocTech Trust Welcomes 3 New Trustees

The appointment of Alex Cullen, Anthony Bravo, and Paolo Fresia to the the board means the addition of invaluable portfolios of experience and knowledge at what is an exciting time for Ufi VocTech Trust.

Alex Cullen is a Marketing and Communications specialist with a strong corporate social responsibility (CSR) and franchise marketing background alongside this has spent many years in the analytical world of FMCG. Amongst those she has worked with are Marks & Spencer, and her time heading up the marketing of Plan A, the M&S CSR initiative informed her passion for sustainability.

Anthony Bravo is the Principal of Basingstoke College of Technology. As a qualified teacher, education has always been Anthony’s passion and he has extensive experience in FE environments, focusing particularly on partnership, community, income generation, and most recently workforce development. In July 2003, he was appointed to set up Crossways Academy, Lewisham which became a CISCO world reference site for use of ICT in education, as well as providing a template for integrated smart building technology.

Paolo Fresia is an impact investor manager, with a focus on mitigating climate change, sustainable production and consumption, and reducing gender and LGBT+ inequalities. Paolo invests across all asset classes, mainly through specialized fund managers. He has independently advised many individuals, family offices, and institutions on transitioning their assets to sustainable investments. Paolo is also involved in systems change philanthropy and activism by being on the board of the Guerrilla Foundation.

Rebecca Garrod-Waters, CEO Ufi VocTech Trust said

We are very excited to welcome Alex, Anthony, and Paolo to our board and know that the experience that they bring with them will be invaluable as we continue with our 2020 – 2025 strategy.

They are innovative leaders and as an organisation we are looking forward to their support and guidance.

