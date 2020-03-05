 
King’s College London professor joins Monash as Dean of Faculty of Education

Australia's @MonashUni welcomes new Dean of Education, Professor @Viv_Ellis from @KingsCollegeLon 

 

Monash University is delighted to welcome Professor Viv Ellis as the newly-appointed Dean of the Faculty of Education, following an international search.

Professor Ellis joins Monash from King’s College London, where he is the Professor of Educational Leadership and Teacher Development. He has also held various roles including Founding Co-Director of the Centre for Innovation in Teacher Development, and Director of Research in the School of Education, Communication and Society.

He will commence at Monash on 1 June 2020, and further grow the longstanding research and graduate reputation of Australia’s top ranked education faculty, according to the Academic Ranking of World Universities 2019.

“Professor Ellis’s successful leadership experience, excellent research and educational collaborations with international partners, together with his school teaching experience, provide a strong platform to enable him to further advance the Faculty of Education’s research and teaching excellence and policy impact,” Professor Margaret Gardner AC, Monash University President and Vice-Chancellor, said.

A Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (UK) and Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce, Professor Ellis’s academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Arts (Hons), Master of Arts, Postgraduate Certificate in Education, Certificate in Research Methodology, and Doctor of Philosophy.

Prior to joining King’s College London, Professor Ellis was Professor of Education at Brunel University London, where he led the re-opening of the Department of Education as Head. He has also had academic appointments at the University of Oxford, the University of Southampton and the University of Brighton.

In addition, Professor Ellis has held a professorial appointment at the Centre for Educational Research at the Western Norway University of Applied Sciences, and honorary appointments as a Research Professor at Teachers College, Columbia University, and a Visiting Professor at Central China Normal University.

Since 2017, he has been a member of the international panel advising the Norwegian government on its reforms to upper primary/lower secondary teacher education.

In making the announcement today, Professor Gardner and Professor Marc Parlange, Provost and Senior Vice-President, acknowledged and thanked Interim Dean Professor Lucas Walsh for his effective performance and ongoing support to Monash’s Faculty of Education.

