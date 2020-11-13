 
OneFile appoints Sue Thexton as chief revenue officer

OneFile appoints Sue Thexton as chief revenue officer

The Manchester-based, Queen’s Award winning company, @OneFileUK is delighted to announce the appointment of Sue Thexton as their new CRO (chief revenue officer). 

The job market may have slowed down for many at the moment, but the tech sector is still hiring – as OneFile knows very well! The UK’s leading apprenticeship software provider has spent the last few months recruiting a number of tech-related roles, including a new CRO. After a lengthy interview process, Sue Thexton more than proved her worth and started at the company on Monday 9th November.  

Sue was chosen for her extensive knowledge and experience in scaling global software companies. Her previous roles include chief sales officer at Telensa, senior vice president of global sales at V-Nova and vice president at Macromedia – the company behind Adobe. Sue has a proven track record of significant business scale and growth for several global software companies, and is joining OneFile at an exciting stage in their own growth journey.  

It wasn’t just Sue’s portfolio that swayed the senior team at OneFile – her personality and focus on people impressed too. Many OneFile employees met Sue on Teams during her interview. The team said that they could already imagine her working at OneFile – her nature, passion and values fit well with the OneFile family.  

Susanna Lawson, CEO of OneFile, said:

We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming Sue Thexton to OneFile. We were blown away by her experience and impressed by her focus on people and values. Sue's expertise is just what we need to accelerate our continued growth journey within the vocational training sector and beyond!’ 

I’m delighted to be joining OneFile on their growth journey.’ said Sue Thexton. The business that Susanna and the team have built is incredibly successful and I’m excited to be joining such an inspiring team. Alongside the market opportunity that exists for the company, it is the perspective on the company’s culture and approach to individual and team fulfilment that made me want to get onboard. Much of that is driven by the philosophy and ethics of Susanna and Sarah that mean senior leadership can achieve great results whilst caring for their customers and people.’ 

