 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Top Digital Solutions to Help Graduates Get Hired

Details
Hits: 235
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Applying for your first job can be an intimidating task. While studying, the working world can seem like a distant illusion that may never truly materialize. Then suddenly, after the university years fly by in what often seems like a whirlwind, the prospect of starting your career quite quickly starts to feel just around the corner. 

This can be a strenuous time for many graduates. Not only due to the uncertainty of choosing which profession to pursue, but also because of the famously competitive nature of the job market. However, luckily for the young job seekers of today, there is now a myriad of digital solutions available to make the job search an easier and more simple process.

Many of these tools have grown in popularity and effectiveness in part due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. With remote working and distance learning drastically on the rise, a large variety of new technologies have been launched to help both employers and employees manage a novel system of working. It’s no surprise then that the world of job searching has undergone similar changes in the way people search and apply for new opportunities. 

Here, we cover the most effective online tools and websites that can help recent graduates make better professional and career decisions, while significantly improving their chances of getting hired. 

ResumeCoach 

ResumeCoach is a resume builder which guides you through every step of the hiring process. Using this tool has been shown to boost the chances of getting interviews by 67%. The site offers a wide library of professionally designed resume templates that can be filled in through a simple step-by-step process, as well as a variety of successful resume examples to draw inspiration from. For young graduates and job hunters who don’t yet have much experience with crafting their own resumes, their expert advice can make it much easier to get started and impress recruiters.

LinkedIn

Although this is a well-known site, and most young graduates are likely to have been exposed to it to some degree, it doesn’t make it any less relevant. Not only is LinkedIn an amazing platform to make valuable professional connections and to search for jobs, but many recruiters use it as one of the main points of reference to rank applicants. All in all, there are a variety of ways in which new graduates and students can use LinkedIn to bolster their professional profile and to stand out to prospective employers.   

How to Find a Job in the UK as an Expat? Here's a Quick Guide
Executive Appointments
Ages ago, when the industrial revolution had recently established root
SCL EDUCATION GROUP APPOINTS BRAD RUSHTON AS CEO
Executive Appointments
EMPOWERING A NEW TEAM OF LEADERS TO DELIVER THE FUTURE STRATEGY FOR SC
Activate Learning appoints new chief executive
Executive Appointments
Sally Dicketts CBE will be succeeded by Gary Headland DL as the new CE

Glassdoor

Another extremely important tool for graduates trying to navigate today’s dynamic job market is Glassdoor. This is one of the most comprehensive job listings databases in the world, which can be extremely helpful for university graduates searching for their first job and simultaneously trying to decide which career path to take. In addition, the site permits current and former employees to anonymously rate the different companies they’ve worked at on numerous relevant metrics. Finding the right next career step is about more than just getting hired, and this site can help job seekers determine which company will be the best cultural and professional fit for them. Furthermore, the platform also offers a helpful salary calculator. Salary negotiation can be a stressful moment for any new hire, let alone when you’re about to start your career, and Knowing your worth can make this much simpler for any young professional. 

CareerExplorer

Not all university students have a crystal clear idea of what career they want to take, and that’s completely normal. However, when it comes to applying for your first job, it’s important to try and narrow down the possible choices to avoid opportunities passing you by, or worse, career decisions being made on your behalf. Personality tests are an excellent method to help you pick the right career, and CareerExplorer is one of the leading career tests available on the web. By using advanced machine learning models and psychological data, they find the best job matches based on your interests, goals, and personality. Their database only has up-to-date information, and their algorithms are continuously tweaked to provide industry-leading match accuracy. 

HubSpot Sales

For the more enterprising of job seekers, email tracking by HubSpot sales enables you to track whether your application was received or opened. By adding a pixel to every outgoing email, you will be able to know if and exactly when someone opens your message. The tracking continues as long as the email remains in the inbox of the recipient, which means you can continue to receive this information throughout the whole hiring process. When combined with email finder tools, this can help you optimize your outreach efforts when directly contacting recruiters and companies you’ve always dreamed of working for. Just be careful to not overwhelm hiring managers with excessive emailing or contact attempts.

You may also be interested in these articles:

West Midlands Combined Authority further strengthens productivity and skills with appointment of Dr Fiona Aldridge
Executive Appointments
Research expert Dr @FionaAldridge joins @WestMids_CA to drive Skills I
Jeremy Hadall appointed Visiting Professor at Cranfield University
Executive Appointments
@CranfieldUni has been successful in receiving a Royal Academy of Engi
Skillsoft appoints Kristi Hummel as CPO
Executive Appointments
@Skillsoft_UK, a global leader in corporate digital learning, today (2
How to Find a Job in the UK as an Expat? Here's a Quick Guide
Executive Appointments
Ages ago, when the industrial revolution had recently established root
ETF seeks new trustees to join its Board
Executive Appointments
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) is seeking new
SCL EDUCATION GROUP APPOINTS BRAD RUSHTON AS CEO
Executive Appointments
EMPOWERING A NEW TEAM OF LEADERS TO DELIVER THE FUTURE STRATEGY FOR SC
Recruiting for Growth: Westfield Health appoint new board-level Chief Growth Officer
Executive Appointments
Sheffield-based health and wellbeing firm, @WestfieldHealth, have anno
Handshake Appoints LinkedIn’s Charles Hardy as University Partnerships Lead
Executive Appointments
Handshake (@JoinHandshakeUK), the largest early career network, has ap
Matt’s the man for the job at Middlesbrough College Group
Executive Appointments
Middlesbrough College Group (@mbrocollege) has appointed Matt Telling
PebblePad hires new Chief Product Officer to support international growth
Executive Appointments
@PebblePad has today announced the appointment of Shane Rae as its Chi
HEPI announces advisory board refresh as next stage in its development
Executive Appointments
The Higher Education Policy Institute (@HEPI_news) is an influential O
Activate Learning appoints new chief executive
Executive Appointments
Sally Dicketts CBE will be succeeded by Gary Headland DL as the new CE

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Kirklees College
Kirklees College has published a new article: Kirklees College officially opens the Pioneer Higher Skills Centre 16 hours 55 minutes ago
Westminster Forum Projects (WFP)
Westminster Forum Projects (WFP) added a new event 16 hours

Next steps for SEND provision in England - the SEND...

This conference will be an opportunity to discuss the future for SEND provision in England, following the expected publication of the Government’s...

  • Tuesday, 29 March 2022 09:00 AM
  • Online
Tina Morris
Tina Morris has published a new article: Top Digital Solutions to Help Graduates Get Hired 17 hours 15 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6188)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page