How to Find a Job in the UK as an Expat? Here's a Quick Guide

Ages ago, when the industrial revolution had recently established roots in the UK, finding a job was super easy. It remained the same for as long as Britain remained a part of the European Union.

However, when things took a different turn and Britain made some independent decisions, finding a job in the UK became a challenging task. And this is particularly true for foreigners.

With reduced employment opportunities and a greater workforce, the competition for jobs has increased significantly. It’s becoming difficult for locals and Expats to acquire a job readily and maintain it.

We’ve formulated this guide on the very subject. Here we’ve explored the current job opportunities in the UK and ways to acquire them.

Job Market in the UK

Like the olden times, London continues to be the hub of economic activity and growth in the UK. Hence, an abundance of job opportunities are available in London and the southeast part of the UK now and then.

In comparison to London, unemployment may be rising a bit in Wales, Scotland, Northern England, and Northern Ireland. With that said, in all areas, the following departments offer the most opportunities:

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Education

Scientific & Technical

Healthcare

Wholesale & Retail

Social & Charity Work

Administration & Management

The country lacks professionals in the following fields:

Graphic Designing

Medicine

IT

Engineers

Chefs

Research

Education

If you happen to be a graduate in any of the above fields, you have a high chance of finding yourself a good position in a reputable company.

Salaries in the UK

As for the average salaries and wages, you should rest assured. That’s because as one of the leading countries, the UK still has a decent salary to the expense ratio of an individual.

Usually, an individual above 25 may be earning £ 8.75 per hour. Individuals aged between 18 to 24 may be earning somewhere between £. 4.55 - £ 8.20. Note that it is a broad estimate. The accurate figures depend on skill, education, expertise, age, gender, and job sector.

When estimating your salary, you also have to keep taxes in mind. Unlike your homeland, the UK has a firm check and balance on tax payments. However, tax liabilities are complex, conditional, and confusing, especially in the case of Expats. We’ll recommend you to get in touch with an Expat tax CPA and sort it all out beforehand, so you’re not left earning hand to mouth only.

UK Specific Job Search Engines

Your search for a good job in the UK will begin in two ways:

Online

Offline

We recommend beginning with it online. If your routine permits, start searching for the job on the following websites before even moving to the UK:

FE Careers

Indeed

Fish4

CV

Gumtree

Trovet

Reed

These websites are specific to UK job opportunities & companies in the UK usually list vacancies here. Apart from that, the Government also offers a search engine for job opportunities across the UK. It’s named Find a Job.

There’s also an array of websites that lists jobs in specific fields only. To name a few:

FE Careers (Assessor, Examiner, Principal, all education, skills and training roles)

Computer Weekly and CWjobs (IT)

Madjobs (Marketing & Advertising)

Prospects (Graduates)

Music Jobs (Performers, Teachers, Producers, Singers, and all Creatives)

Just engineers (Engineering Jobs)

Winning a Position

Once you’ve found yourself a suitable job in the UK, you will have to prepare yourself a bit. Since the competition level is high, there are lots of candidates in line. To win the position, you have to be prepared, such that it sets you apart from the crowd.

Typically, when applying, you will have to fill out an application. The application usually demands:

Your Specifics (including name, age, education, past experience, etc.)

Personal Statement (Why do you wish to apply to this position? Or why should they select you?)

Cover Letter (It is almost the same as a personal statement, except it’s more of an introduction).

Resume

Sample Work/Portfolio

Such applications are usually submitted online. Once submitted, you will be given a time frame within which you will receive a response.

If the recruiter likes your application, you will receive an email or call to further the process. Then, you will be interviewed.

Interviews typically last 30-60 minutes. In this short time, we recommend you to give your best in terms of confidence and speaking skills. Ensure you demonstrate command over your field. Next, you might be interviewed by 2-3 authorities before getting permanently hired. If applicable to your field, you may even get a test task relevant to the role.

Final Thoughts

Summing up, finding a job in the UK as an Expat may be a demanding and challenging task. But it isn’t impossible. With the right lead, direction, and approach in your mind, you will land yourself in the ideal position. Never lose hope and keep trying! Good luck!