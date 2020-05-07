Information for employers looking for an independent end-point assessment organisation and potential applicants to the register of apprentice assessment organisations.

Register of end-point assessment organisations

Register of end-point assessment organisations (May 2020) (MS Excel Spreadsheet, 71.1KB) lists organisations that have been assessed as being suitable to conduct independent end-point assessment of apprentices and be in receipt of public funds. You can use the List of standards (MS Excel Spreadsheet, 51.6KB) to see which organisations deliver a particular standard.

Introduction to end-point-assessment organisations

As well as containing information on programme training and assessment, all apprenticeship standards must contain an end-point assessment. An independent organisation must be involved in the end-point assessment of each apprentice so that all apprentices following the same standard are assessed consistently.

Only organisations on the register of end-point assessment organisations are eligible to conduct independent end-point assessment of apprentices. Although a number of different people and organisations may be involved in an apprentice’s end-point assessment, only the independent organisation needs to apply to and be listed on the register.

For more information read Register of end-point assessment organisations - introduction.

You can help ESFA build better services for potential and existing EPAOs by joining our research panel. If you’re considering an application to the register, we would like to hear which standards you’re considering applying for. We are trialling a new application process and need to test it with new applicants.

Using the register of end-point assessment organisations

Employers will use the register to select an organisation to undertake end-point assessment for them.

Selecting an organisation

Employers can choose any organisation listed on the register against the apprenticeship standard being taken by their apprentice.

Unless the assessment plans states otherwise employers cannot select their apprentices’ training organisation to be the end-point assessment organisation.

Selecting an organisation that is not listed on the register

If employers want to use an organisation that is not on the register, that organisation will need to apply and be listed against the apprenticeship standard before you can consider them for conducting independent end-point assessment of your apprentices.

Selecting an organisation when none are listed on the register against an apprenticeship standard

Employers will not be able to select an end-point assessment organisation for their apprentice until at least one organisation is listed on the register for that apprenticeship standard.We operate a monthly application process for organisations interested in delivering end-point assessment and add to the register regularly.

Requesting further information about an organisation on the register

To help choose an end-point assessment organisation you can ask an organisation on the register for more information about the service they offer.

How to apply to the register of end-point assessment organisations

Find an assessment opportunity

We have built a service for potential and existing end-point assessment organisations (EPAOs) to understand the business opportunities for apprenticeship assessment.

Users will be able to:

browse lists of approved Standards, Standards in development and proposed Standards

search for Standards of particular interest to them

filter search results by region, sector or level

To apply you will need to complete the online application in the Apprenticeship assessment service. You will need to:

respond to all the questions and make a series of declarations

submit your latest financial statements

submit accompanying documentation where the question asks for this

What you need to know before applying to be an apprentice end-point assessment organisation

Conditions for being on the register of end-point assessment organisations

It will take us longer than 2 weeks to process end-point assessment applications. This is because staff are supporting other services.

We’ll process applications as quickly as possible.

Help and support

We have been working closely with the Education and Training Foundation, and before applying to the register, you may want to consider the information and resources available to prospective end-point assessment organisations through the Future Apprenticeships to support the end-point assessment process.

If you need further assistance, you can:

search for help in the apprenticeship service at any time

call us on 0800 0150 600 (option 1 then option 2)

email us on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

We are open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Friday.

