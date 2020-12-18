Assurance certificate for providers and employer-providers who deliver adult provision, including apprenticeships and traineeships and subcontract ESFA funding.

Providing external assurance on subcontracting controls

Providing external assurance on subcontracting controls certificate

This document provides guidance on the requirement set out in our funding agreements and associated funding and performance management rules.

You must read this guidance alongside the full wording of the requirement and the associated subcontracting funding rules.

Published 20 January 2016
Last updated 18 December 2020

  3. Updated guidance on providing external assurance on subcontracting controls.

  4. First published.

