How the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) will intervene with apprenticeship training providers that are graded inadequate by Ofsted.

Documents

Details

Describes the actions ESFA will take when an organisation receives an inadequate Ofsted grade for the delivery of apprenticeship training or overall effectiveness under its FE and Skills remit where there is no separate grade for apprenticeships.

This includes:

removing the organisation from the register of apprenticeship training providers and their eligibility to deliver apprenticeship training

suspending the recruitment of new apprentices

giving employers the choice for apprentices that have already started training

28 February 2020 Update to Ofsted's inspection policy for apprenticeship training 16 August 2018 Added information of Ofsted's new provider monitoring visits 30 January 2018 First published.