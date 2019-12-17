Information for academies, sixth-form colleges and non-diocesan Voluntary Aided (VA) schools about the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF).

Overview

The Condition Improvement Fund ( CIF ) is an annual bidding round for eligible academies, sixth-form colleges and non-diocesan VA schools to apply for capital funding. The priority for the fund is to address significant condition need, keeping education provider buildings safe and in good working order. This includes funding projects to address health and safety issues, building compliance and poor building condition.

CIF also supports a small proportion of expansion projects. These are for academies, sixth-form colleges and non-diocesan VA schools rated good or outstanding by Ofsted that can demonstrate a need to expand.

Information for CIF applicants: 2020 to 2021

Condition Improvement Fund 2020 to 2021: information for applicants ( PDF , 802KB, 53 pages) provides details of projects that were appropriate for funding and the assessment criteria for 2020 to 2021.

This year’s criteria favours bids from applicants with strong governance and good financial management. We think there’s a strong link between trusts with a good grip on finance and governance and effective, value for money capital delivery.

CIF portal

For CIF 2020 to 2021 we have introduced a new CIF portal which will require a new username and password.

Read the ‘Applying to CIF ’ section of Condition Improvement Fund 2020 to 2021: information for applicants ( PDF , 802KB, 53 pages) for more information.

Key dates

The Condition Improvement Fund 2020 to 2021 is now closed for applications.

We will notify applicants of the outcome in spring 2020.

Who can apply

Single academy trusts, small multi-academy trusts ( MATs ), sixth-form colleges and non-diocesan VA schools can apply for CIF . To be eligible to apply for the 2020 to 2021 round, you must have been:

an open academy, sixth-form college or non-diocesan VA school as at 1 September 2019

school as at 1 September 2019 a school with a signed academy order as at 1 September 2019 (if successful, you must have converted to academy status and had a funding agreement in place by 1 April 2020 to receive funding)

MATs with 5 or more academies and more than 3,000 pupils cannot apply for CIF . These trusts will receive a School Condition Allocation ( SCA ) to invest across their estate for 2020 to 2021.

Loans

Academies and sixth-form colleges can take out a loan, for all or part of the project costs in their application, to demonstrate their commitment to the scheme.

Please use the Condition Improvement Fund loan: repayment calculator 2019 (MS Excel Spreadsheet, 36.3KB) to determine the annual and total repayments that will be incurred.

Loans are offered at Public Works Loan Board rates of interest, the same rate that local authorities can access to invest in their schools. You’ll make loan repayments through abatement of revenue funding paid to you and reinvested into future capital budgets.

CIF outcome for 2019 to 2020

The outcome for 2019 to 2020 has been published.

Urgent Capital Support ( UCS ): How to apply

Urgent Capital Support ( UCS ) is for academies,sixth-form colleges and non-diocesan VA schools which do not have access to a SCA , and require funding assistance to address urgent building condition issues that either put the safety of pupils and staff at risk, or threaten the closure of the whole, or a significant part of, the school.

Applications can only be considered from institutions outside of the main round where there is a genuine and immediate need for urgent support that cannot wait until the next round.

Urgent Capital Support ( UCS ) - Application Form MS Word Document, 220KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Contact

If you need further advice after the publication of the full guidance, please contact us using the ESFA enquiry form.

