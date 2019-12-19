Details of spending over £25k since 1 April 2012

2019 to 2020 financial year: Ofqual invoices over £25k View onlineDownload CSV 2.65KB

2018 to 2019: Ofqual invoices over £25k View onlineDownload CSV 5.17KB

2017 to 2018: Ofqual invoices over £25k View onlineDownload CSV 5KB

2016 to 2017: Ofqual invoices over £25k View onlineDownload CSV 1.95KB

2015 to 2016: Ofqual invoices over £25k View onlineDownload CSV 42.7KB

2014 to 2015: Ofqual invoices over £25k View onlineDownload CSV 111KB

2013 to 2014: Ofqual invoices over £25k View onlineDownload CSV 72.4KB

2012 to 2013: Ofqual invoices over £25k View onlineDownload CSV 52.1KB

2011 to 2012: Ofqual invoices over £25k View onlineDownload CSV 7.71KB

In line with UK government commitments to increase transparency, we have been publishing details of spend over £25,000 since 1 April 2012. We will continue to publish this data on a monthly basis.

19 December 2019 Data published up to November 2019. 31 October 2019 Data published up to September 2019. 24 September 2019 Data published up to July 2019. 5 August 2019 2019 to 2020 data sheet uploaded. Data published up to May 2019 5 June 2019 Data published up to March 2019. 20 February 2019 Data published up to January 2019. 12 October 2018 Data moved into 1 file per financial year, to make the page easier to navigate. Data published up to September 2018. 26 January 2018 Added data for October 2017. 11 December 2017 Added data for September 2017. 27 November 2017 Added data for August 2017. 8 September 2017 Data added up to July 2017 22 March 2017 Returns published up to February 2017. 9 November 2016 Added data for September 2016. 28 September 2016 Added August 2016 data. 1 August 2016 Added an attachment: Expenditure over £25k - July 2016 7 July 2016 Expenditure over 25k - June 2016 added 11 May 2016 Expenditure over 25K - April 2016 document added 12 April 2016 Added data for March 2016 4 March 2016 Updated with data for January & February 2016 7 January 2016 Updated with data for November and December 2015. 11 November 2015 The page and attachments were re-named to accurately reflect what is contained in the data - spend data over £25k. Some of the data file formats were inconsistent or had random, non-transactional data in them; they have now been put in the standard format and non-transactional lines removed. 11 November 2015 Added October 2015 spend data. 6 November 2015 Spend data from May to September changed to CSV files for correct display on-page. 29 October 2015 Updated with data from April 2015 to September 2015. 1 May 2012 First published.