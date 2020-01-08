Guides for Learner Registration Bodies and Awarding Organisations on how to use the LRS and manage event data challenges.

Awarding organisation user guide PDF , 701KB, 34 pages

Awarding organisation list: September 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 18.1KB

Awarding organisations managing event data challenge requests PDF , 922KB, 9 pages

Event data challenge background guide PDF , 1.11MB, 56 pages

Learner Registration Bodies

LRB (schools, academies, FE providers, local authorities, HE providers) can find how to navigate through the system to:

create and maintain users

offer advice and best practice when searching or creating learners

obtain single or small numbers of learners

create batch files and upload them

review and process exception codes from the system using the batch exception function

provide information for LRBs on the ULN and ID verification types

and ID verification types provide details of where you can access support and guidance from the LRS customer helpdesk

Learning provider list

The learning providers list is updated monthly on the first Tuesday of each month.

This is to ensure alignment of our principles of being open and honest and information is available to all, in particular, awarding organisations and learners, to understand who will be viewing the qualification data in the Personal Learning Record (PLR). There are currently more than 9,800 organisations detailed in this list.

Awarding organisations

AO authorise and award learner qualifications in the UK and upload these into the personal learning record (PLR).

The learning records service ( LRS ) offers the unique learner number ( ULN ) and PLR to enable qualification data from AOs to be shared securely and efficiently within the education and skills sector.

Use the validation tool to test if a batch file you have prepared for upload is in the correct format.

Event data challenge documents

To be used by awarding organisations for resolving event data challenge requests.

