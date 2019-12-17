Annual statistics on young people's participation in higher education, including their background characteristics.

Advertisement

Harbour master
Resources
Reference Number: ST0765Details of standardOccupation summaryThis occu
Exploring Ofsted inspection data with Data View
Resources
Use Data View to explore inspection data for childrenâ€™s social care,
MOD Education Support Fund results 2020
Resources
The bidding round for the 2020 ESF closed on 30 September 2019 and The

Documents

  1. Widening participation in higher education: 2019
    • Official Statistics
  2. Widening participation in higher education: 2018
    • Official Statistics
  3. Widening participation in higher education: 2017
    • Official Statistics
  4. Widening participation in higher education: 2016
    • Official Statistics
  5. Widening participation in higher education 2015
    • Official Statistics
  6. Widening participation in higher education 2014
    • Official Statistics
  7. Widening participation in higher education 2013
    • Official Statistics
  8. Widening participation in higher education 2012
    • Official Statistics
  9. Widening participation in higher education 2011
    • Official Statistics
  10. Widening participation in higher education 2010
    • Official Statistics
Published 7 August 2013
Last updated 17 December 2019 + show all updates
  1. Removed content from the details section and rewrote the summary.
  2. Added Widening participation in higher education: 2019.
  3. Added text explaining that publication of Widening participation in higher education: 2019 is being delayed until December while we explore whether a new measure can be incorporated into the release.
  4. Added 'Widening participation in higher education: 2018'.
  5. Added 'Widening participation in higher education: 2017'.
  6. Added 'Widening participation in higher education: 2016' to the collection.
  7. Widening participation in higher education 2015 added.
  8. Added 'Widening participation in higher education 2014'
  9. First published.