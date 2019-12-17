Annual statistics on young people's participation in higher education, including their background characteristics.
Documents
- Widening participation in higher education: 2019
- Official Statistics
- Widening participation in higher education: 2018
- Official Statistics
- Widening participation in higher education: 2017
- Official Statistics
- Widening participation in higher education: 2016
- Official Statistics
- Widening participation in higher education 2015
- Official Statistics
- Widening participation in higher education 2014
- Official Statistics
- Widening participation in higher education 2013
- Official Statistics
- Widening participation in higher education 2012
- Official Statistics
- Widening participation in higher education 2011
- Official Statistics
- Widening participation in higher education 2010
- Official Statistics
Last updated 17 December 2019 + show all updates
