The Funding Information Service (FIS) is an offline tool for checking your individualised learner record (ILR) data.

Documents

FIS known issues 2020 to 2021

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 30.2KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FIS release guide 2020 to 2021

Ref: Version 1.3HTML

FIS user guide for 2020 to 2021

PDF, 900KB, 14 pages

FIS known issues 2019 to 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 39KB

FIS release guide 2019 to 2020

Ref: Version 1.12HTML

FIS user guide for 2019 to 2020

PDF, 679KB, 9 pages

FIS release guide (pre 2019 to 2020)

PDF, 734KB, 12 pages

FIS user guide for 2018 to 2019

PDF, 656KB, 22 pages

FIS and data returns known issues 2018 to 2019

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 149KB

FIS installation guide (pre-2019 to 2020)

PDF, 948KB, 24 pages

FIS command line guide (pre-2019 to 2020)

PDF, 93.8KB, 5 pages

FIS uninstallation guide (pre-2019 to 2020)

PDF, 392KB, 13 pages

FIS helps you get your ILR data right. You must use the right version of FIS for the academic year you’re submitting data for.

You can download FIS for free and it works offline. It does two things:

  • checks data against the validation rules and produces a validation report so you can see where data needs refining
  • calculates provisional reports – only provisional as FIS doesn’t have access to up-to-date reference data

The known issues document will tell you if ESFA is experiencing any problems with the software.

Published 22 August 2019
