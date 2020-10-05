The Funding Information Service (FIS) is an offline tool for checking your individualised learner record (ILR) data.
Documents
FIS known issues 2020 to 2021
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 30.2KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
FIS release guide 2020 to 2021
Ref: Version 1.3HTML
FIS user guide for 2020 to 2021
PDF, 900KB, 14 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
FIS known issues 2019 to 2020
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 39KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
FIS release guide 2019 to 2020
Ref: Version 1.12HTML
FIS user guide for 2019 to 2020
PDF, 679KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
FIS release guide (pre 2019 to 2020)
PDF, 734KB, 12 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
FIS user guide for 2018 to 2019
PDF, 656KB, 22 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
FIS and data returns known issues 2018 to 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 149KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
FIS installation guide (pre-2019 to 2020)
PDF, 948KB, 24 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
FIS command line guide (pre-2019 to 2020)
PDF, 93.8KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
FIS uninstallation guide (pre-2019 to 2020)
PDF, 392KB, 13 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
FIS helps you get your ILR data right. You must use the right version of FIS for the academic year you’re submitting data for.
You can download FIS for free and it works offline. It does two things:
- checks data against the validation rules and produces a validation report so you can see where data needs refining
- calculates provisional reports – only provisional as FIS doesn’t have access to up-to-date reference data
The known issues document will tell you if ESFA is experiencing any problems with the software.
Last updated 5 October 2020 + show all updates
We have updated the FIS release guides for 2020 to 2021 and 2019 and 2020, and updated the FIS known issues logs for 2020 to 2021 and 2019 and 2020.
We have updated the FIS known issues and FIS release guides for 2020 to 2021 and 2019 to 2020.
We have updated the FIS known issues 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021 log, and the FIS release guide 2019 to 2020.
We have updated the FIS known issues logs for 2020 to 2021 and 2019 to 2020. We have also updated the FIS release guides for 2020 to 2021 and 2019 to 2020.
We have updated the FIS known issues 2019 to 2020 log.
We have published the FIS known issues log, release guide and user guide for 2020 to 2021.
We have published version 1.8 of the FIS release guide: 2019 to 2020.
We have published version 1.7 of the FIS release guide: 2019 to 2020.
We have published version 1.6 of the FIS Release Guide for 2019 to 2020.
We have published version 1.5 of the FIS release guide for 2019 to 2020.
We have updated the FIS Release Guide for version 1.0.19 and 1.0.20.
We have updated the FIS Release Guide for version 1.0.18.
We have published version 1.2 of the FIS release guide: 2019 to 2020.
We have published version 1.1 of the FIS release guide for 2019 to 2020.
We have updated the FIS known issues 2019 to 2020 document.
We have updated the FIS known issues 2019 to 2020 and published the FIS release guide for 2019 to 2020.
We have updated the FIS known issues 2019 to 2020.
We have updated the FIS known issues 2019 to 2020 log.
We have updated the FIS known issues 2019 to 2020 log.
We have updated the FIS known issues 2019 to 2020 log.
We have published the latest version of the FIS known issues 2019 to 2020 document.
We have updated the FIS known issues 2019 to 2020 log.
We have updated the FIS known issues 2019 to 2020 document.
We have updated the FIS known issues 2019 to 2020 document.
We have updated the FIS and data returns known issues 2018 to 2019 document.
First published.