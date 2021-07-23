Department for Education enforcement letters to schools who have persistently failed to meet the independent school standards.

Yeshivah Ohr Torah School: enforcement letter

Homeschool: enforcement letter

Rabia Girls School: enforcement letter

Talmud Torah Yetev Lev: enforcement letter

These letters provide notice to independent schools of the enforcement decision made by the Secretary of State for Education.

Independent schools affected will:

  • be failing to meet the regulatory standards for education, safeguarding, governance and other areas of school operation
  • have been issued previous warning notices
