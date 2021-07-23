Reports by the Education and Skills Funding Agency into concerns about the use of academies funding.
You can also read the ESFA investigation publishing policy.
Reports
- Investigation report: Al-Madinah Free School
- Investigation report: the Bilingual Primary School Brighton and Hove
- Investigation report: Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust
- Investigation report: Dorrington Academy Trust
- Investigation report: Dunham Trust
- Investigation report: E-ACT
- Investigation report: East London Science School Trust
- Investigation report: Education for the 21st Century
- Investigation report: The Education Fellowship Trust
- Investigation report: Glendene Arts Academy
- Investigation report: Kings Science Academy
- Investigation report: Learning Academy Partnership
- Investigation report: Learning Link Multi Academy Trust
- Investigation report: Manchester Creative Studio and Collective Spirit Free School
- Investigation report: The Olive Tree Primary School Bolton
- Investigation report: North East Wolverhampton Academy
- Investigation report: Park View Educational Trust
- Investigation report: Perry Beeches The Academy Trust
- Investigation report: Perry Beeches The Academy Trust Dec 2016
- Investigation report: Phoenix Family of Schools Academy Trust
- Investigation report: Priory Federation of Academies Trust
- Investigation report: Quintin Kynaston Academy
- Investigation report: The Silver Birch Academy Trust
- Investigation report: Thrive Partnership Academy Trust
- Investigation report: Washwood Heath Multi Academy Trust
- Investigation report: Westfield Academy
