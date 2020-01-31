Guidance, allocations and conditions of grant for pre-16 schools funding.
View the funding education for 16 to 19 year olds for guidance relating to post-16 funding.
Pre-16 schools funding
These pages provide guidance for local authorities about school revenue funding.
- Pre-16 schools funding: local authority guidance for 2020 to 2021
- Guidance
- Pre-16 schools funding: guidance for 2019 to 2020
- Guidance
- Pre-16 schools funding: guidance for 2018 to 2019
- Guidance
- National funding formula tables for schools and high needs: 2020 to 2021
- Guidance
Dedicated schools grant
These pages provide information and guidance about the dedicated schools grant.
- Dedicated schools grant (DSG): 2020 to 2021
- Guidance
- Dedicated schools grant (DSG): 2019 to 2020
- Guidance
- Dedicated schools grant (DSG): 2018 to 2019
- Guidance
High needs funding
These pages provide information for local authorities about high needs funding arrangements.
- High needs funding arrangements: 2020 to 2021
- Guidance
- High needs funding arrangements: 2019 to 2020
- Guidance
- High needs funding arrangements: 2018 to 2019
- Guidance
- High needs: allocated place numbers
- Transparency data
- High needs strategic planning
- Guidance
Early years funding
These pages provides early years funding rates and operational guidance for local authorities.
- Early years funding: 2020-2021
- Guidance
- Early years national funding formula: funding rates and guidance
- Guidance
Pupil premium
These pages provide information, allocations and the conditions of grant for pupil premium.
- Pupil premium: allocations and conditions of grant 2019 to 2020
- Guidance
- Pupil premium: allocations and conditions of grant 2018 to 2019
- Guidance
Year 7 literacy and numeracy catch up premium
These pages show how much year 7 literacy and numeracy catch up premium funding schools receive, and advice on how to spend it.
- Year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium: guide for schools
- Guidance
- Year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium: 2018 to 2019
- Guidance
Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM)
These pages show how much UIFSM funding schools receive, and advice on how to spend it.
- Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): 2019 to 2020
- Guidance
- Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): funding allocations 2018 to 2019
- Guidance
Teachers' pay grant
These pages show the allocations and conditions of grant for local authorities for the teachers’ pay grant.
- Teachers' pay grant: allocations for 2019 to 2020 financial year
- Guidance
- Teachers' pay grant: September 2018 to March 2019 allocations
- Guidance
Teachers' pension employer contribution grant (TPECG)
These pages provide information on the TPECG.
- Teachers' pension employer contribution grant (TPECG)
- Guidance
- Pension grant 2019 to 2020: allocations and supplementary fund
- Guidance
Other grants (PE and sport, FSM and school improvement)
These pages provide information about the other grants local authorities may receive.
- PE and sport premium: conditions of grant 2018 to 2019
- Guidance
- Free school meals supplementary grant: 2018 to 2019
- Guidance
- School improvement monitoring and brokering grant allocations
- Guidance
Data and quality assurance
These pages provide guidance to help local authorities collect information about their income and expenditure.
- Dedicated schools grant assurance: guidance for local authorities
- Guidance
- Section 251: 2018 to 2019
- Guidance
- Consistent financial reporting framework: 2019 to 2020
- Guidance
- Schools financial value standard (SFVS)
- Guidance
Other information
These pages provide other information for local authorities about pre-16 funding.
- Schools forum operational and good practice guide
- Guidance
- How to complete the authority proforma tool (APT)
- Guidance
- School capital funding
- Guidance
Last updated 31 January 2020 + show all updates
First published.
