Use Data View to explore inspection data for children’s social care, early years, further education and skills, initial teacher education providers and state-funded schools.

Data View was relaunched on 29 January 2018. Users can identify individual providers by their overall effectiveness and go directly to the provider page on Ofsted’s reports website. Users can also download the data by using the ‘Get the data’ feature.

Data View shows Ofsted inspection data in simple graphs that make the data quickly and easily accessible. You can compare and contrast performance in inspections between regions, local authority areas and parliamentary constituencies. A map feature presents an alternative way to explore the data.

Please note that Data View presents point-in-time data. Providers may have been re-inspected since the data was last updated. Always refer to Ofsted’s reports website for the latest inspection grade.

