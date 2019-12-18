The bidding round for the 2020 ESF closed on 30 September 2019 and The Directorate Children and Young People (DCYP) received a total of 142 applications requesting just over £7-million.

The Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) Education Support Fund ( ESF ) is open to publicly funded schools, Academies and free schools in the UK attended by service children, where schools have to mitigate the effects on those service children whose parents are subject to frequent mobility/deployment.

The bidding round for the 2020 ESF closed on 30 September 2019 and The Directorate Children and Young People ( DCYP ) received a total of 142 applications requesting just over £7-million. Funding Panels sat and scored applications, working hard to filter out applications which did not meet the criteria.

The full results are as follows:

Total amount awarded:

England £1,131,747.68

Scotland £373,061.00

Wales £134,584.00

Northern Ireland £360,607.32

In total, 87 applicants secured funding from the 2020 ESF (16 full, 71 partial) and the funding will benefit approximately 25,000 service children across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A large number of applications did not meet the eligibility criteria and therefore didn’t qualify for a grant from the ESF . The criteria had to be tightened up for this round of funding because only £2-million were available to award. To qualify, applicants had to show evidence of exceptional mobility/deployment and how the funding would help mitigate the effects on the service children and the school.

The good news is that on this occasion DCYP didn’t have to apply a funding or quality line. This means that all applications identified by Funding Panels to receive either full or partial funding will be funded from the 2020 ESF .

Result letters will be circulated by the end of November 2019.

Email: DCYP - MOD - ESF This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

