We have published the 2020 to 2021 DSG funding allocations for each local authority.

This shows the DSG prior to academies’ recoupment from the schools block.

About the calculation

Read the technical note to understand how we calculate these allocations.

The DSG growth calculations values tables give details of the 2020 to 2021 financial year growth calculation, which forms part of the schools block in the DSG allocations.

Further information

We will publish DSG conditions of grant in the new year.

We will also publish a pupil number tool to show detailed pupil numbers for each local authority in the new year.

Contact the Education and Skills Funding Agency with any queries.

