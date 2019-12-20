A financial notice to improve issued to Teddington School by the Education & Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: Teddington School

PDF, 171KB, 5 pages

Letter to lift a financial notice to improve: Teddington School

PDF, 84.6KB, 2 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Teddington School.

On 1 December 2019, Teddington School joined the Bourne Education Trust. As the funding agreement with Teddington School has been terminated, the conditions of the FNtI no longer apply and this FNtI is now closed.

Published 14 September 2018
Last updated 20 December 2019 + show all updates
  1. Updated with a letter to close the financial notice to improve for Teddington School.
  2. First published.