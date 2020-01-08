 
NEOMA Business School launches innovative Msc program in Wine & Gastronomy

NEOMA Business School launches innovative Msc program in Wine & Gastronomy

NEOMA Business School in France will launch a course that is both innovative and exciting; the Msc Wine & Gastronomy. This 15-month specialisation programme, taught entirely in English, will focus on marketing, with an approach adapted to the characteristics of the gastronomic food, wine and spirits markets, from the start of the 2020 academic year.

Taught on the Reims campus, this program will capitalise on the Champagne region's wealth in this area, focusing on consumer and business decision making in the areas of food, spices, wine, spirits and other beverages, building on the assets of the schools local ecosystem and confirming its commitment to an internationally oriented training offer. With an international focus, this course combines marketing strategy, branding, food economics, agri-business, and business development. This marketing-dominated programme will provide students with all the key skills they need to understand a product, the context in which it is used, and all the elements likely to have an impact on the market.

"This programme will allow future graduates to develop a solid 360° vision, while mastering the codes of these sectors sufficiently to react to the unexpected with relevance and performance. Also, this is an appropriate solution for leaders in this market who are looking for professionals who combine marketing skills, sector culture and critical thinking," explains Nathalie Spielmann, head of the MSc Wine & Gastronomy.

"In constant evolution, the wine and gastronomy sectors combine traditional know-how and luxury codes with profound changes linked to digital technology. The originality of this programme is to think of the customer experience in its entire gustatory dimension by associating tradition and innovation whilst also taking into account the most recent evolutions of these sectors", explains Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA Business School

In parallel to the theoretical training, practical cases and workshops will also be set up by professionals from renowned partners. The Gardinier Group, which brings together the Taillevent, Les Crayères, Drouant and Le Comptoir du Caviar houses, will be a partner of this MSc.

"We strongly support the creation of this new programme, which is based on a knowledge of ancestral know-how and will train the future managers of major gastronomic brands, restaurants, major merchants and Champagne houses," says Thierry Gardinier, Co-Chairman of the Group.

The MSc students will notably work on the group's cases and will benefit from the expertise of the Chefs and managers. Once they have graduated, they will be able to move on to positions such as marketing managers, export directors, analysts and even journalists or specialist influencers, both in France and abroad.

