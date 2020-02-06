LMI for All: Developing and enhancing a labour market information database

An overview of the stakeholder engagement and usage, data and technical developments over the course of the 2018 to 2019 phase of the LMI for All contract.

LMI for All is a careers labour market information ( LMI ) database that uses a number of national data sources to inform and support individuals when making decisions about their careers.

This service is provided by the Department for Education and delivered by the Institute for Employment Research at the University of Warwick in collaboration with Pontydysgu (a Welsh educational research institute).

The service is made freely available via an application programming interface (API) for use in websites and applications.

Documents