LMI for All: Developing and enhancing a labour market information database

Details
An overview of the stakeholder engagement and usage, data and technical developments over the course of the 2018 to 2019 phase of the LMI for All contract.

LMI for All is a careers labour market information (LMI) database that uses a number of national data sources to inform and support individuals when making decisions about their careers.

This service is provided by the Department for Education and delivered by the Institute for Employment Research at the University of Warwick in collaboration with Pontydysgu (a Welsh educational research institute).

The service is made freely available via an application programming interface (API) for use in websites and applications.

LMI for All 2018 to 2019

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-090-4 , DfE-00024-2020, RR 971 PDF, 698KB, 51 pages

Details the findings from a large-scale test of a new approach to collecting labour market data.

Labour Market Survey: statistical test research findings 2018 to 2019

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Attitudes to education and childrenâ€™s services
British public attitudes to education and childrenâ€™s services: part
Labour market and skills projections: 2017 to 2027
Working Futures labour market and skills projections for the period 20
THE MUTUAL REVOLUTION THAT IS HELPING SCHOOLS SAVE THOUSANDS
Education Mutual was created by education professionals who were motiv

