Guidance for trusts who applied for the 2019 to 2020 Trust Capacity Fund and information about the forthcoming 2020 to 2021 fund.

Documents

Trust Capacity Fund: information for 2020 to 2021

HTML

Trust Capacity Fund: information for applicants 2019 to 2020

Ref: DFE-00234-2019PDF, 744KB, 17 pages

Details

Applications for the Trust Capacity Fund (TCaF) for 2019 to 2020 are now closed.

The Trust Capacity Fund awards up to £17 million to support trust growth and development across England.

This page gives the guidance for applicants who applied before the deadline of 31 December 2019, and information about the forthcoming Trust Capacity Fund for 2020 to 2021.

Published 6 September 2019
Last updated 6 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added Trust Capacity Fund information for 2020 to 2021.

  2. Updated guidance and application form to reflect that trusts submitting a TCaF application also need to have a growth application approved by 31 January 2020, rather than 31 December, as previously advertised. The TCaF application deadline remains 31 December 2019.

  3. Updated guidance and application form.

  4. Updated guidance and form with variable closing dates based on school region.

  5. First published.

    Advertisement

    Attitudes to education and childrenâ€™s services
    Resources
    British public attitudes to education and childrenâ€™s services: part
    Labour market and skills projections: 2017 to 2027
    Resources
    Working Futures labour market and skills projections for the period 20
    THE MUTUAL REVOLUTION THAT IS HELPING SCHOOLS SAVE THOUSANDS
    Resources
    Education Mutual was created by education professionals who were motiv