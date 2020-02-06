Guidance for trusts who applied for the 2019 to 2020 Trust Capacity Fund and information about the forthcoming 2020 to 2021 fund.

Documents

Details

Applications for the Trust Capacity Fund ( TCaF ) for 2019 to 2020 are now closed.

The Trust Capacity Fund awards up to £17 million to support trust growth and development across England.

This page gives the guidance for applicants who applied before the deadline of 31 December 2019, and information about the forthcoming Trust Capacity Fund for 2020 to 2021.

6 February 2020 Added Trust Capacity Fund information for 2020 to 2021. 5 November 2019 Updated guidance and application form to reflect that trusts submitting a TCaF application also need to have a growth application approved by 31 January 2020, rather than 31 December, as previously advertised. The TCaF application deadline remains 31 December 2019. 1 November 2019 Updated guidance and application form. 13 September 2019 Updated guidance and form with variable closing dates based on school region. 6 September 2019 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources British public attitudes to education and childrenâ€™s services: part Resources Working Futures labour market and skills projections for the period 20 Resources Education Mutual was created by education professionals who were motiv