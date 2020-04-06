Guidance for awarding organisations submitting technical and applied qualifications for school and college performance tables.

Details

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the government has decided to delay the implementation of the new key stage 4 performance tables qualifications approvals process.

The new process will now apply for qualifications to be included in the 2024 key stage 4 performance tables (for qualifications being taught from September 2022) as opposed to 2023. We’ll provide the new submission deadline for the 2024 approvals process as soon as we can.

In the intervening period, the performance tables moratorium for Technical Awards will be temporarily reinstated. This means that the list of qualifications approved for inclusion in the 2022 key stage 4 performance tables will be carried forward and approved for inclusion in the 2023 performance tables.

The guidance documents explain the:

requirements of the technical and applied qualifications for 14- to 16-year-olds and for 16- to 19-year olds that are included in performance tables

process for submitting qualifications to DfE

These will be updated in due course to reflect revised submission dates.

Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you have any queries.