Guidance for awarding organisations submitting technical and applied qualifications for school and college performance tables.
14 to 16 qualifications technical guide: 2023 performance tables
Ref: DfE-00036-2020PDF, 182KB, 22 pages
14 to 16 qualifications technical guide: 2023 process for submitting qualifications
Ref: DfE-00061-2020PDF, 184KB, 10 pages
14 to 19 qualifications technical guide: 2020 performance tables
Ref: DFE-00307-2017PDF, 333KB, 42 pages
14 to 19 qualifications technical guide: 2019 performance tables
Ref: DFE-00195-2016PDF, 611KB, 42 pages
14 to 16 qualifications technical guide: 2017 and 2018 performance tables
Ref: DFE-00453-2014PDF, 1.21MB, 36 pages
16 to 19 qualifications technical guide: 2017 and 2018 performance tables
Ref: DFE-00454-2014PDF, 1.61MB, 45 pages
Due to the coronavirus pandemic the government has decided to delay the implementation of the new key stage 4 performance tables qualifications approvals process.
The new process will now apply for qualifications to be included in the 2024 key stage 4 performance tables (for qualifications being taught from September 2022) as opposed to 2023. We’ll provide the new submission deadline for the 2024 approvals process as soon as we can.
In the intervening period, the performance tables moratorium for Technical Awards will be temporarily reinstated. This means that the list of qualifications approved for inclusion in the 2022 key stage 4 performance tables will be carried forward and approved for inclusion in the 2023 performance tables.
The guidance documents explain the:
- requirements of the technical and applied qualifications for 14- to 16-year-olds and for 16- to 19-year olds that are included in performance tables
- process for submitting qualifications to DfE
These will be updated in due course to reflect revised submission dates.
Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you have any queries.
Last updated 6 April 2020 + show all updates
Updated guidance about delaying the implementation of the new key stage 4 performance tables qualifications approvals process due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Added '14 to 16 qualifications technical guide: 2023 process for submitting qualifications'.
Added '14 to 16 qualifications technical guide: 2023 performance tables'.
Updated document '14 to 19 qualifications inclusion application process guide: 2020 performance tables'.
Updated to add 2020 technical guide and application process guide.
First published.
