FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on St Mary’s College, and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the School System's letter to the chair.

Documents

Details

A summary of the Further Education ( FE ) Commissioner’s findings and recommendations following a review into the financial health of St Mary’s College. The review involved intervention visits on 25 and 26 November 2019.

The letter from Lord Agnew, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the School System, to the chair of the college, sets out the outcome of the intervention assessment and confirms the next steps to be taken.

We produce these reports in line with our commitment to intervention in further education.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources A financial notice to improve issued to Excell3 Independent Schools Lt Resources KSBsKnowledgeK1: the principles of food preparation and cooking, knife Resources Conditions of grant and published allocations for the 2019 to 2020 fin