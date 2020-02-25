Conditions of grant and published allocations for the 2019 to 2020 financial year

Documents

Year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium: allocations 2019 to 2020 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 901KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Schools and local authorities must follow the terms and conditions set out in the year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium conditions of grant document.

Published allocations

You can view allocations at local authority and school level on the allocations spreadsheet.

Further information

Read more about how to use the year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium.

