Senior culinary chef



KSBs

Knowledge

K1: the principles of food preparation and cooking, knife selection and handling, taste, diet and nutrition, and how to bring these together in a challenging and time bound environment



K2: the business or brand specifications and understand how to use them to create standardised menu items and dishes



K3: how technology supports the preparation and production of menu items and dishes



K4: how to recognise malfunctions or hazards and work to agreed practices and guidelines to ensure a safe, clean and hygienic kitchen environment



K5: how personal approach and performance impacts on the successful production of menu items and dishes



K6: how to research up to date knowledge of product range, brand development, promotions and current trends



K7: the food safety practices and procedures to ensure the safe preparation, cooking and storage of food in readiness for serving the public or centralised distribution



K8: what to look for in ingredients and how to handle and store them to maintain quality, in line with food safety legislation



K9: how to support and influence the team positively to deliver a high quality product



K10: how all staff and teams are dependent on each other and understand the importance of teamwork both back and front of house in achieving business objectives



K11: how to work with people from a wide range of backgrounds and cultures and recognise how local demographics may impact on the product range of the business



K12: how to communicate knowledge and experience to the team and support own and individuals' development



K13: how to operate efficiently to deliver profit margins, reduce wastage and support the overall financial performance of the business



K14: understand legislative responsibilities and the importance of protecting peoples' health, safety and security



K15: how to identify, plan for and minimise risks to the service and operation



K16: the customer profile of the business, who its main competitors are and the business growth strategy



K17: understand the supply chain including procurement, traceability, provenance and quality monitoring for your culinary offer



K18: the processes policies and procedures of your organisation and a range of establishments relating to the culinary offer



K19: the review process to be able to continuously improve the current culinary offer



Skills

S1: Apply a range of food preparation, knife and cooking skills and techniques to produce quality dishes in line with business requirements



S2: Produce profitable menu items and dishes according to business specifications



S3: Use technology appropriately and efficiently to support the production of food and ensure maintenance issues and malfunctions are dealt with promptly



S4: Support team to deal with unexpected malfunctions or hazards that disrupt work activities



S5: Ensure positive business or brand image is upheld in work activities and the delivery of products at all times



S6: maintain consistency in product and service quality to meet customer requirements



S7: Prepare, cook, store or present food to agreed relevant legislative food safety practices and guidelines, ensuring a clean and hygienic kitchen environment is maintained at all times in readiness for serving the public or centralised distribution



S8: take responsibility for the safe storage, preparation, cooking and presentation of ingredients to deliver a quality product that is safe for instant consumption or centralized distribution



S9: manage self and other to ensure the food produced is of high quality, delivered on time and to specification



S10: Adopt problem solving judgements to identify and deal with problems within the team and across the organization to drive a positive outcome



S11: Use effective methods of communication and operate in a fair and empathic manner that achieves the desired result and demonstrates a customer centric culture



S12: Identify skills development needs and actively encourage and support individuals and self to enhance their skills and knowledge



S13: Monitor costs, using forecasting to set realistic targets with the team; effectively control resource allocation; minimise wastage and use sustainable working practices



S14: Comply with relevant legal requirements and maintain the safety and security of people at all times



S15: Risk assess situations, identifying and isolating matters of concern, by establishing the cause and intervening accordingly to minimise any risk to people and comply with legislation



S16: apply business and brand values that actively market the business, support competitiveness and help meet business objectives



S17: execute organisation process, policies and procedures for the supply chain including procurement, traceability, provenance and quality monitoring



S18: Research and respond timely to sector trends when maintaining and reviewing the culinary offer



Behaviors

B1: Remain calm under pressure



B2: Welcome feedback , be pro-active and solution focused



B3: Be committed to the culture vision and values of the business



B4: Lead by example



B5: Commit to and reflect on own continuous professional development and learning



B6: Celebrate personal and organisations achievement


