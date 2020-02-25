Conditions of grant and published allocations for the 2019 to 2020 financial year.

The free school meals supplementary grant provides schools with extra funding to help them meet the higher costs of providing extra meals before the lagged funding system catches up.

This follows the introduction of Universal Credit, which increases the number of pupils eligible for free school meals.

Published allocations

You can see how the grant is allocated at school and local authority level in the allocations spreadsheets.

Conditions of grant

Local authorities must comply with these terms and conditions when administering the grant.

Further information

Local authorities should use income code ‘I18: additional grant for schools’ for this grant in the consistent financial reporting return.

