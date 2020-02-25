Conditions of grant and published allocations for the 2019 to 2020 financial year.

Documents

Free school meals supplementary grant: conditions of grant 2019 to 2020

HTML

Free school meals supplementary grant: allocations 2019 to 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.72MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The free school meals supplementary grant provides schools with extra funding to help them meet the higher costs of providing extra meals before the lagged funding system catches up.

This follows the introduction of Universal Credit, which increases the number of pupils eligible for free school meals.

Published allocations

You can see how the grant is allocated at school and local authority level in the allocations spreadsheets.

Conditions of grant

Local authorities must comply with these terms and conditions when administering the grant.

Further information

Local authorities should use income code ‘I18: additional grant for schools’ for this grant in the consistent financial reporting return.

Advertisement

Review of the National Leaders of Education (NLE) programme
Resources
Recommendations on future reforms to the current NLE programme.Documen
Financial notice to improve: Excell3 Independent Schools Ltd
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to Excell3 Independent Schools Lt
Senior culinary chef
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: the principles of food preparation and cooking, knife

Published 25 February 2020