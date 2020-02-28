Information about how to claim funding for some types of learning adjustments that you cannot report in the individualised learner record (ILR)

What is the earnings adjustment statement

The earnings adjustment statement (EAS) is an online process that you use to claim funding that you cannot report in the ILR. This is not a mandatory return; you only use the EAS when you are claiming for funding as specified in the funding rules.

You can claim the following funding in the EAS:

Excess learning support

Prince’s Trust

Authorised claims (including audit adjustments)

Learner support

Vulnerable student bursary, the discretionary bursary and free meals

Earnings adjustments for devolved authorities

You cannot claim exceptional learning support through EAS. To do this, you must complete the exceptional learning support cost form.

How to submit the EAS

The EAS is a comma separated value (CSV) data collection and you must upload your submission through submit learner data. It’s important that you use the format shown in our example file so that your submission is approved. We publish guidance annually to help you get your submissions right.

You can find information on submitting an EAS for the 2019 to 2020 year on the guidance page.

Earnings adjustment statement 2020 to 2021

We plan to publish further guidance and supporting documents for 2020 to 2021 before the start of the academic year.

Getting Paid

We pay you monthly in arrears for all provision except devolved AEB. We will addthe extra funding you claim through the EAS to your ILR earnings. We will pay you eachmonth at a contract level.

Deadlines for submissions

You can submit an EAS for the 2019 to 2020 year any time up to theclose of R14 in October 2020.

Resolve your queries

We have produced a guidance document, sample files and validation rules for claims relating to 2019 to 2020.

Previous years EAS guidance